FAKE-no diplomatic row with Ethiopian-Gov’t

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Juba and Addis Ababa yesterday dismissed reports emanating through some media outlets over diplomatic row with Ethiopia as baseless without foundation.

Both Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ethiopia Embassy termed the reports “fake news” and affirmed that the South Sudanese ambassador in Addis Ababa had not been kicked out as the news circulating would want people to believe.

Both Foreign Affairs Ministry and Ethiopian embassy described the report as a fake news, fictitious and disinformation of social media that were meant to confused the public.

Deng Dau Deng, Deputy Minister of Foreign affairs said what has been circulating on social media was a fiction and fake news to complicate people in the two countries.

“What is going on via social media is just fiction, rumors and fake news, right now our ambassador is in Addis Ababa and attending the briefing of Ethiopian Prime Minister on the situation in Ethiopia, so it is just like people wanted to misinform people and there is nothing like that, it is totally not correct. Our relation with Ethiopia is like before, it was so good and will continue to be so and improve more and more,” Deng said.

He called on the public not to be afraid of social media misinformation and advised people to get right information from the government.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Councilor for political Affairs Daniel Samuel also dismissed the reports and called it fake rumors that some people and social media are trying to fabricate to confuse the public.

“I do not understand where all these are coming from because as we speak now the South Sudan ambassador to Ethiopia with his deputy are attending the briefing from Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed,” Samuel said.

He added that the information that is circulating on social media is not true saying South Sudan and Ethiopia are not enemies and will never be enemies.

Howerver, the Ethiopian deputy head of mission to South Sudan Ambassador Zelalem Birhan said, “This is a fake news. The incumbent Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan is Teferi Tadesse and not Fisiha Shawl. Ambassador Teferi went to Ethiopia 3 weeks ago for medical treatment and will be back soon. We have also confirmed that the South Sudanese Ambassador or any other diplomat is not expelled from Ethiopia.”

However, Juba Monitor asked whether the Ethiopian ambassador is in Juba but Samuel said his ambassador had earlier gone for treatment and has spent more than three weeks.

“What people are saying about the Ethiopian Ambassador is not true, he went to Ethiopia on Saturday no, this is not true, the Ambassador was not here since, he is now three weeks in Ethiopia and he went for treatment,” he revealed.

According to the information circulating on some media outlets, saying that South Sudan diplomats in Ethiopia, including the head of Mission in Addis Ababa, have been expelled by the Ethiopian government, hours after the Ethiopian ambassador to South Sudan, Fisseha Shawl, left Juba in an abrupt decision, two South Sudanese embassy staffs said to have told Sudan’s Post this evening.

“We have been given 72 hours to leave, that decision was delivered to us in a letter this morning by the Ethiopian security body and they told us that they don’t want us here ‘until further notice,” one South Sudan embassy source said from Addis Ababa.

The latest development in Ethiopia-South Sudan relations comes after the Ethiopian ambassador to South Sudan left the capital Juba on Saturday in an abrupt decision to protest reported presence of leader of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Debretsion Gebremichael, in Juba.

“We are hearing that the ambassador of Ethiopia to South Sudan has left the country. We don’t know why, but there are rumors that Debretsion is in Juba and this is why he left the country,” another source at the embassy said.

“We have written to the Ministry of foreign affairs over this issue and we will get a reply within the next few hours.”

There are unconfirmed reports that Debretsion whose forces in Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray Regional State, have been defeated by a Federal Ethiopian ‘law enforcement’ operation, is in Juba and was meeting visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi who visited Juba on Saturday.