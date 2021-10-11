jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, October 11th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtFake certificate is law-breaking
A foot for thought

Fake certificate is law-breaking

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to information published in the newspaper, there were over 400 fake certificate holders in South Sudan. This is big number in terms of academic certificates which have a negative impact in the country. It is good that the authorities took the matter to the court waiting for the final result.

Those who hold fake certificates were lazy students, they wanted certificates but not in the right way. It is unfair to employ them with fake certificates over individuals who have qualified certificates from recognized Universities.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology has a lot of work to do in selecting candidates and screen academic certificates.  The first people to recognize such kind of crime is the Ministry of Education.

Before South Sudan became an independent country, there were people producing fake Sudan school certificates illegally. The aim was to have those students got the chance for intake in university. The disadvantage of it was that majority of them were not performing well in Universities. Eventually, it was realized and government had to do away with it.

The concerned authorities should be very careful in observing the academic certificates. Those who studied in abroad, their certificates should be scrutinized. People who graduated from unrecognized Universities, their certificates could be considered fake. In any country, such practices exist.

They were allowed to operate in the country illegally. If we make research, there would be many schools that have not yet been registered with the Ministry of Higher education.

However, parents and guidance should take care of schools their children are studying in. Children of those years were not like children of this generation who do not respect rules of Education in the country. Taking them in the court would notallow others to do the same.

My advice to students is that study, get real academic certificates from the recognized Universities or High Learning institutions.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Women should continue with peace events

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor the Inter – communal peace traditional performance organized by women Aid Vision has positive impact for Mvolo County and Yirol West County of Lakes state. There conciliation between the counties brought celebration which ended with traditional dances among people of two Counties. Women are great peace makers in the country and they know how to bring people together. They should continue mobilizing people and preaching peace among them. It is not for the first time women entered in the history of peace. In...
A foot for thought

The impact of fifteen South Sudanese killed in Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the information published in the newspaper saying that fifteen South Sudanese were killed in one of the areas in Sennar state in Sudan. The reason for killing was that a trader from Sudan hired them to work in a simsim plantation farm,the agreement between him and those South Sudanesewas that after work the employer would return them back to their places. However, the agreement was not implemented by the employer, than one of the workers from South Sudanese hit the boss...
A foot for thought

Re-united South Sudanese by ICRC is positive step

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday it was published in the newspaper that 5,000 missing South Sudanese were re-united with families. These people went missing during the conflicts periods; they were children and elderly people. It was great job done by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC} in the country. It brought great joy to the families, relatives, friends and the public at large. It was not easy to see them back with the families and in good health; it required a lot of efforts from ICRC....
A foot for thought

Mothers should take care of children

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This is a piece of advice to all mothers in the families, communities and the country at large. There is a scenario going on within Juba and beyond about the cases of rape. This has been happening throughout mostly in conflict hit areas and families. Last Saturday, Juba Monitor got a document from Muslim women who complained of what had taken place in their community. The report said a seventeen years old girl in Muslim Community was raped, forced to make abortion and...
error: Content is protected !!