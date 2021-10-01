Faith based group urges gov’t to prioritize peace

By William Madouk Garang

The faith-based group said that the issue of insecurity in the country were attributed to high illiteracy rates, tribalism and higher budget allocated to security sector then in peacebuilding.

This was revealed in one-day workshop organized by South Sudan Peace Building Initiative Group (SSPBIG), launching report on impudence and reconciliation in all states of South Sudan.

The event was facilitated by Bureau of Religious Affairs (BRA) in the office of the president of the Republic of South Sudan.

In his opening remarks, the Director of BRA in the office of president, Moses Telar Cindut,& SSPBIG coordinator said that through the analysis, they discovered that high illiteracy rates, lack of political will to fund peace building activities werekey reasons.

“Societies were destroyed because of lack of knowledge, so we got from three regions that there was no education no evangelization and if we come to data that we have UNDP (2016), you got higher rates of uneducated people stands at85% ,”Cindut said.

“the allocation of budget of South Sudan 62% is a budget been allocated to security sector which is another burning issue that if a large amount of money is been taken to security sector it will make too much insecurity and that is why we are not progressing,

He also added that they recommended from the forth mentioned 20% percent should go to education, 15% to health sector and 10% to agricultural sector to achieve development, liberty, justice and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the team leader, retired Bishop, Enock Tombe, said that the document was a collection of people’s voices and if the recommendation were to be implemented peace may prevail.

“We are happy that we now got the opportunity to launch finding of that initiative which was actually from bottom up approach if you want peace to be sustainable, it has to be based on what people have said not what we said as political leaders or religious leaders,” Tombe said.

He added that they would handed the draft to the government institutions, states and academia to implement the resolutions in the document. He added that they would conduct more workshops to states they had not reached yet.

According to SSPBIG, the thirty-five pages people’s mechanism report was a grassroots feedback through a consultative workshops ran in six states on peace building and reconciliation meant to pinpoint the elements that undermine the peace in the country