Faith-based group campaigns against corruption

By James Atem Kuir

Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD), a faith-based national organization has embarked on non-violence campaigns against corruption in Bor town of Jonglei state.

The campaigns are aimed at raising public awareness and strengthening the capacities of citizens to resist and prevent corruption in the state.

“At least local communities are being empowered in the campaign to sensitize corrupt entities and stakeholders on misappropriations in the system,” said Samuel Manyok, the Field Cordinator at the Christian Agency for Peace and Development after the first campaign in Bor.

At least a total of over 300 households have been reached during the campaign with most areas covered in Bor.

The campaign themed “Enhancing Peaceful Coexistence and Corruption Free Communities in Jonglei state” was conducted by Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD) with support of the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).

“The misuse of public funds has become a culture in the country and this is bringing about conflict. So based on prevalence, corruption needs to be prevented in the state by all means,” Manyok stated.

According to the activist, corruption was tearing the country apart, adding that “it is affecting people”.

He called on the Jonglei government and South Sudan as a whole to ensure accountability and transparency in the resources.

“By that, corrupt free socieities would be achieved. We need to see the communities minimizing the corruption. People must not continue in the current status of corruption,” Manyok concluded.

Deng Majak Deng, a resident of Bor appreciated the initiative citing that “there is a need for the campaign to reach all the government sectors”.

Mary Akuol, a micro-business woman in Bor town affirmed that women were seriously disadvantaged by corruption in the state.

“We the women are the victims of this circumstance. Men corrupt all the works and they do not support women, even when there are competent women,” she said.

“We women do not get opportunities because of corruption. And this is affecting us negatively,” Ms. Kuol added.

Since the independence, the country has engaged in fewer steps to promote transparency, accountability and fight corruption.

Today, some local organizations are championing campaigns on corruption and financial accountability.

According to Christian Agency for Peace and Development, the move would engage youth on non-violent campaigns to create awareness on the dangers of corruption to the development of Jonglei state.

In January, Jonglei state Governor asked all the International Non-governmental Organizations (INGOs), NGOs and companies to remit taxes to the state’s new government account.

However, after the awareness, Jonglei youth are expected to use the non-violent approaches to hold the authorities accountable for all the states’ resources.