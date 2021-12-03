jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, December 4th, 2021
Editorial

Failure is not the end, it is good to wait to try again

By Odongo Odoyo

I was deeply engrossed, reading the past story of the late Tom Mboya one of the gallant sons of Kenya’s independent struggle as written by David Goldsworthy was a short text but with rich and well-nourished fundamental to the growth and continuity of life and more so for those in politics. It gave me an insight of some few thinking. One even if you mean well and someone think you are wrong you cannot change his thinking. Then it is impossible to please everybody. So, in most cases believe in yourself. This is what made Tom who became to be The reading states in “Tom Mboya:The Man Kenya Wanted to Forget’ that on 27th February 1962, as the votes for Nairobi East Parliamentary elections were being counted, Tom Mboya sat in his house in Bahati with his friend Colin Legum until four in the morning, and although so much depended on the outcome of the elections in which most of his colleagues in KANU top brass supported Dr. M. Wayaki against him with the Kikuyu leaders led by Kenyatta trying to mobilise Kikuyu along ethnic lines on the basis that he was not a kikuyu – the dominant group in the constituency – and the luo leaders led by Jaramogi declaring that he was not luo enough because of Suba orientation and birth in Kilimambogo, Tom hardly alluded to the elections except to say at one stage:

“I have one great advantage over all my opponents. They are like sprinters who have to win every lap, or they will be left behind; I can afford to wait, like the long distance runner. Time is on my side.”

For hours thereafter, he spoke brilliantly about the likely pattern of developments in Africa in the 1980s.

When the votes were counted, he won astonishingly with 31,407 votes against his closest opponent, Dr. M. Wayaki who gannered  a paltry 2668 votes.

It was a triumph that confirmed him beyond challenge as the political king of African Nairobi. It represented too the most resounding and personally satisfying blow he ever struck in his career against ‘negative tribalism’. Indeed it led some to conclude that, thanks to Mboya, the struggle to achieve a common sense of Kenyan nationhood was on the way of being won.

On that euphoric night of the  27th February, as Kikuyu cheered Luo, the most optimistic of forecasts for national unity seemed justifiable.

I believe as TJ spoke that night, he spoke for the youth of Kenya, then, and in the future. I would want to urge the youth of Kenya, that just like TJ, time is on their side and they can afford to try, fail, try again and even wait like the long distance marathon runner. The future of this country belongs on the youth. Whatever they decide to do with it is all up to them.”

How do one became real in life without thinking differently and assuming that what is said or done reflecting him or her only done for purpose instead of just  being real and remaining real. The journey we take some time do not give of good reflection. If only we can remain real and be what we are without thinking otherwise. 

