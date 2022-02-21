FACTORS AFFECTING SCHOOL CHILDREN

By Akol Arop Akol (Gust)

Odongo Odoyo

With recent reports after the conclusion of primary eight examinations, it is said that some didn’t sit. Every year children who sit for final examinations are less compared to the ones registered in candidate classes such as primary eight and senior four. This means the number of students who fill forms reduces during time of Examinations.

Recent reports made it clear that Over 3,000 pupils in the upper Nile region did not sit because of some issues that comprise environmental factors and insecurity.

Missing the examinations means the year is wasted and they have to wait for another academic year. With the current situation, there are children financially affected that they may not afford School fees and especially the requirement when finalizing their primary level. Such compulsory requirement includes half photos for IDs and birth certificates as well as application fees and other additional items needed according to school administrations. Long-distance is the most challenging factor.

Schools are not many in rural areas, this forces children to walk for miles. They have to wake up earlier and walk for hours, through forests and swamps which are scary with the presence of wild animals and criminals. Snake bites are also common threats in villages especially areas with floods. All these sinister fears affect children especially in pursuing their education. And for their safety, some school administrations could request candidates to shift to school centers during the period of examinations.

This process needs every pupil to go with his or her mattress, edible items and pocket money. But those who cannot get such requirements have no choice other than not to come for examinations. If research is done, we shall find out that more candidates than expected do not make it. The ministry, NGOs and communities need to join hands to help school children. There has to be a project of supporting candidates for example, the processes of issuing legal documents such as birth certificates need to be improved and some budget has to be allocated for candidates. NGOs doing educational activities may also help with funds so that the candidates may get their needs during examinations time.