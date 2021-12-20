Facing Uganda’s Golola Moses flops

By lodu William Odiya

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the kick boxing instructor said that the kick boxing competition between the Uganda’s Moses Golola Moses failed due to the COVID-19 lockdown about Corona virus.

“Now we are approaching Christmas, so kick boxing is not going to take place in Uganda, the kick boxers will go for a return competition between the Ugandan champion Golola and Majok of South Sudan on 26th of December but the confirmation we got is that by February 14th valentine day.”, he said.

He said that the team consisting of six south Sudanese were very organized and ready for the competition.

He urged the south Sudanese to live in peace and harmony throughout this festive season.

He revealed that his team is always ready for any completion whether in or outside the country.

Meanwhile Elia Ladu laso one of the kick boxers said that he was prepared and organized by doing regular practices and eating balance diet.

“I was very ready for the fight unfortunately, it failed for this time but any time I am ready for competitions” he said.