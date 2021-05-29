Ezekiel Lol in the centre of infidelity charges

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The former Petroleum Minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth faces criminal court charges for allegedly taking a South Sudanese Journalist, Koang Pal Chang’s children for DNA tests without his consent.

Pal who filed a criminal court case against the country’s former minister described Lol’s actions as infidelity and alleged child trafficking.

“What happened was something that really disturbed my family to the extent that I become traumatized, how you can do such to children that do not know anything about DNA.”

Pal said he had opened a criminal case against the former minister because he believes Gatkuoth committed adultery with his wife and now was trying to take the children and move them to Australia.

“He just took a flight to Nairobi and went to my home and took my children to a private clinic where they tested for DNA, and I was not aware of this. I came to realize later when my wife who is in Australia now sent the DNA test, she told me, those kids are not mine, they are for Ezekiel Lol,” Mr. Pal disclosed.

“I told her if there is any child who is not mine among the two children then the only option was for that person to go to court not behind me. That is child trafficking,” Mr. Pal narrated

He said immediately after he was informed about the issue, he opened criminal case against Lol in Kenya and later in South Sudan.

However, he stated that after Lol was summoned by the investigation department, the former minister’s lawyer asked his lawyer to have the issue to be resolved at the family level the decision which the journalist believe would not help at all.

“I was surprised to learn that Lol escaped the country and was now in Australia, the move which would have been blocked since he was facing charges of criminal nature,” he stressed.

“He was all along planning to take the children away. Why should he go and test these kids? Who requested for that DNA test? Maybe the embassy, I don’t know. That is why I engaged a lawyer in Kenya and wrote a letter to US embassy that there was a possibility that one of your citizens can traffic these children and take them to the US.

He said that whether Lol was the biological father of the children or not he believed Lol had no parental rights because the children were born out of an act of adultery.

“I said there is nothing that should be solved outside the court. This is a crime that he has committed, if the law favors him, let it favor him and I will know then it is the decision by the court. If the law says this is a crime he has committed, let the law take its course, resolving it outside the court does not help,” said Pal.

Mr. Pal fears that there is a possibility Lol could take his children to Embassy since he had the US citizenship and said the DNA had shown these are my kids and maybe the US will say these are yours kids, we are taking them to the US. “This is against the law; this is against child rights; this guy deserves to be behind bars,” he added.

A summon was issued by the Malakia Police Station in April ordering Lol to appear before the Central Division to answer questions about the investigation.