Thursday, March 5th, 2020
EXTORTION Drivers accuse traffic police

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Public taxi drivers in Juba have decried the continuous collection of money by the traffic officers deployed along the streets of Juba.

The drivers said most of the traffic police take a lot of money from them without any charge.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday in exclusive interview, John Kuol Kuel, one of the drivers from Custom Taxi Park said the issue of high taxes by traffic police was increasing especially those driving Noah cars and those whose cars have two doors.

“When Traffic officer see you driving business car, even though you are driving slowly, they will immediately stop you and they will ask for money. We drivers are suffering in the hands of traffic police,” Kuel said.

He added that, “there was one time they took some money from me without charge and when I paid the money, they gave me a receipt and the exact amount of money I paid was not written in the receipt,” he narrated.

Khamis Keri, always takes his passengers from customs to Konyo-Konyo saying the traffic collects a lot of money from them.

“We the drivers have a lot of challenges especially the tax collection by traffic police. It is too much for example when you drive your car from Konyo-Konyo Bus Park to Gudele and there is something missing in your car, you will lose over 1000 SSP a day,” he said.

“Sometimes if you don’t pay the money ordered by the traffic officer, you can be imprisoned for almost one hour. In case of a second offense, the imprisonment will remain the same, the penalty can go up to 10, 000,” Keri said.

Police spokesperson Daniel Justine said the traffic police were implementing what was in the traffic laws.

Last year, the drivers’ Union in Bor town of Jonglei complained over the abnormal tax imposition by traffic police and state revenue authorities.

