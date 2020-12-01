Explosive war remnants killed 8 children

By Chany Ninrew

Although South Sudan has cleared larger parts of the suspected minefields with the help of demining companies, UN Mine Action Service still reports that dangerous explosive remnants are still buried in many parts of the country, thus hindering movement, posing a threat to rural communities and frightening the return of refugees.

Incidents of landmines related deaths and injuries had been occurring frequently and sometimes escaping the notice of the media in the far corners of the country, but the recent series of deadly mine blasts which had led to the loss of eight children and injury of a dozens of others in a period of three weeks might be an issue of national concern.

The victims in the three reported incidents were all children who live in remote areas and unaware of the danger of landmines.

Yesterday, the Director General in the Ministry of information, Unity State John Kang Bol told Juba Monitor that two children had died and four others are wounded after an explosive device blew up in Wangkeay Payam, Mayom County, Unity State near Bentiu town.

“It was last week in Wangkeay, when a group of young boys went to play in the bush, after seeing a metal object nearby, they played with it and unfortunately it exploded killing two children and wounding four others,” said Kang in a phone interview from Bentiu.

According to Kang, the four survivors are currently being treated in Bentiu Hospital.

Mr. Kang said the major challenge is that children lack basic awareness on the danger of landmines.

“Kids are always curious and they want to lay their hands on and play with any strange object in their surrounding unaware of the danger, so parents and the local authorities need to create awareness and tell young people about the danger of playing with strange objects,” he said.

The loss of those two children in Bentiu follows two separate and similar incidents that also involved children in a short period of less than three weeks.

Last week, Eye Radio reported that four children aged between seven and fifteen years had died and nine others were injured in Lakes State after a landmine that had been left buried and unnoticed went off in the morning of an initiation ceremony.

On that fateful morning of a supposedly joyous initiation festivity, the children reportedly gathered around a fireplace built beneath the invisible danger, an explosive device that might have been laying for years as they awaited an elevation to adulthood.

Another similar incident was also reported just at the backyard of the South Sudan’s capital.

In the first week of November, two children were reported to have died from a mine explosion while grazing their goats in Wonglori suburb west of Juba.

South Sudan has been given until 2026 to complete the clearance of all anti-personnel landmines in the country.

Both the South Sudan National Mine Authority and the UN Mine Action Service said the five-year extension will be needed to complete the task of clearing all the remaining minefields and cluster munitions.