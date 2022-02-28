Explosion kills two peoples, four hospitalize in Bor

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Authorities in Jonglei State reported that a grenade exploded in the lang-baar suburbs area in the capital Bor killing two people while others sustained injuries. Investigations are still underway to find out the cause.

Maj. Daniel Majak Tuor the Police spokesperson in Jonglei State said that the incident happened yesterday evening in the new residential of Lang-baar suburbs when six children were involved in the grenade blast, two children died immediately during the explosion and four children were rushed to the Bor State Hospital which are in critical conditions. He also added that police personnel rushed to the crime scene.

“The investigations are underway to confirm why the grenade blast and where the children found the grenade because the grenade exploded in a small grass hat in the residential area of langbaar and the resident of areas were scared which has hidden the proper process for the investigation and everyone was unable to answers the questions and proper process of investigations will start tomorrow”. Majak Said.

Daniel urged the civilians to keep their weapons and harmful objects such as grenades, guns away from vulnerable people like children and women because the children don’t know what is dangerous and that people should be vigilant with the weapons.

Doctor Bol Chau the medical Doctor at Bor state Hospital said that six children were involved in the grenade explosion and two children died during the incident but four children were hospitalized among the four, one was traumatized but didn’t sustain any injuries, and three sustained injuries.

“One child sustained trap nails of a grenade during the explosion and was referred to Juba for treatment because the trap nails are contained in the body which might need the operations or X-Ray which are not here in the State Hospital”. Bol Said.

In November last year, authorities of Ayod County reported three children dead and other people wounded after a grenade exploded and according to the United Nations Mine Action Service, more than 5,000 South Sudanese, including 249 children have been killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordinance since 2004.