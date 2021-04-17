Expert warns of hunger in the county

By Bakindo Stephen

An agriculture expert has warned that Maridi County may face hunger citing last year’s floods that destroyed crops and constant insecurity.

Senior extension officer of agriculture Mr. Charles Nyuso Gabrielyesterday said this year the county will experience hunger because of roaming insecurity, high prices of commodities and long drought which resulted from last heavy flood urging farmers to start preparing their land earlier for plantation.

“I want to call on national the Ministry of Agriculture and NGOs to support farmers with agricultural tools and seeds early. Wein Maridi county agriculture department has no single seeds in our office and we are lacking seed producers in the town,” he said.

Gabriel urgedfarmers whoare rearing domesticanimalssuch as goats, sheep,and cows among the community of Maridi to tie down their animals to avoid them destroying crops.