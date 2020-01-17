Expert reacts on the IMF Report

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

Dr. Abraham Maliet Mamer, the South Sudan Investment Authority secretary general said he support the report released by the International Monetary funds on the growth of the country.

Earlier report circulating on the media rated South Sudan amongst the top twenty growing African countries.

When contacted to give his economic view on the report, Dr. Abraham urged that before the report is being critized by people, they should first see the source.

“IMF is a credible source and before we start criticizing it, we should look at who is giving us the report, I strongly agree with the report because as an economic expert, growth is measured by many ways, for example the number of agreements signed by several companies on the exploration of our oil and mineral resources indicates growth”, said Dr Abraham.

The country enjoying relative peace according to Dr. Abraham is also a great sign of economic growth.

Currently though not the entire country is connected to power, Dr Abraham said that the fact that there is power in Juba means the economy is growing.

Dr. Abraham further explained that business is booming in Juba’s centers like Konyo-Konyo and others.

“For the traders, when they bring goods for sale, it rarely takes one month, the goods always get done, this shows growth because there is transaction going on”, Dr. Abraham added.

However, Organization for Responsive Governance’s Rajab Mohandis disagreed with the IMF report saying that it does not project economic growth of the country.

“Economic growth that is good should work in a manner that meets the needs of the population and what IMF is sharing with us is superficial growth based on the income of may be a few individuals or companies and may be the oil production”, said Rajab.

Rajab added that economic growth without roads, any improvements in the lives of the people, with massive destructions of people’s livelihood in oil producing areas does not indicate economic growth.

“Where money comes in the hands of few people and majority citizens continue to fall below poverty line, I think it does not indicate good economic growth, so the report is not inclusive, it is urban based”, Rajab said.