By Akol Arop Akol

No one is forced to join politics or to be a politician, but it is a personal will and expectation. There are many reasons for one being a Politician, first is that others take politics as a tool to get power in their communities. This power then allows them to have a voice in their communities to make decisions. It gives them the authority to set or protect legal laws that people must follow for a better understanding of people among themselves. However, there are those who misunderstand politics. Those are leaders with no objectives and vision. They even don’t realize what their people need from them.

Expectations of civilians from politicians include security, services delivery, jobs employment, defending their rights among others. Politicians act on behalf of the people, advocate for their rights, open new ways of life and solve conflicts that might arise among people.

The most Politicians of this country are going contrary to these expectations. Position, money, power and materials are valued more than people they lead. If they care a lot, they cannot spend public money on buying cars while people are starving in some parts of the country. It is sad to see a vulture eating the remains of body of a person who died because of hunger or diseases without nothing for feeding or treatment.

Politicians should be the peace makers, positive decision makers and respect laws, but not war mongers, laws breakers and looters leaving their people glued mouths. They can’t talk or ask their rights because oppression is beyond their strengths. So, many have become muted on every matter even some things that affects their lives.

No enough schools for children, roads are like swamps, when sun goes down, people have no electricity, and they have to be in darkness while many of the politicians are in towns and bushes claiming to be fighting for the rights of the people.

When civilians are not given their rights and needs, there would be no peace, stability and development because they always live in crisis, fear and misery. Once they are empowered and given opportunities, they would improve their livelihoods and eventually live in peace. But due to lack of employment opportunities, some civilians prefer resorting to crimes as a way of meeting their needs. This happens when politicians fail to address the grievances and meet expectations of their people. I always quote “many leaders of today are there to eat not to lead.” The good ones are there, trying to serve their people but the corrupt ones around influence and change then. That’s why someone (a leader) would do a campaign today with amazing-convincing manifestos yet there’s no implementation at the end, the only achievements would buy 2 latest smart phones, brand new car, shifting to hotels and traveling abroad using public resources acquired through corruption.

After all these, we may understand that politics is almost losing meaning as politicians promise their people to trust and support them, but at the end betray them. They even become the roots of problems that affect communities. Most of the communal conflicts are being initiated or fueled by politicians because they want to achieve political interests.

Our leaders must understand what their people expect out of them. It is not only spoken promises that they need, they need to see actions and benefits from implementation of objectives. Leaders should also have vision before mission, Patriotism before nepotism and contribution before so many expectations from the country. It is true some leaders pray, beg and bribe hard in order for their lobby for positions to succeed, and when they achieve what they want, they sit with crossed legs to enjoy on the expenses of others.

The Writer is advocating for Peace, Youth Empowerment and Human rights. +211924652692 or Via akolarop211@gmail.com Check Facebook page “Hunting for Change.”