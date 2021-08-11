jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, August 11th, 2021
HomeOpinionExpectations of civilians from Politicians
Opinion

Expectations of civilians from Politicians

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Akol Arop Akol

No one is forced to join politics or to be a politician, but it is a personal will and expectation. There are many reasons for one being a Politician, first is that others take politics as a tool to get power in their communities. This power then allows them to have a voice in their communities to make decisions. It gives them the authority to set or protect legal laws that people must follow for a better understanding of people among themselves. However, there are those who misunderstand politics. Those are leaders with no objectives and vision. They even don’t realize what their people need from them.

Expectations of civilians from politicians include security, services delivery, jobs employment, defending their rights among others. Politicians act on behalf of the people, advocate for their rights, open new ways of life and solve conflicts that might arise among people.

The most Politicians of this country are going contrary to these expectations. Position, money, power and materials are valued more than people they lead. If they care a lot, they cannot spend public money on buying cars while people are starving in some parts of the country. It is sad to see a vulture eating the remains of body of a person who died because of hunger or diseases without nothing for feeding or treatment.

Politicians should be the peace makers, positive decision makers and respect laws but they are not war mongers, laws breakers and looters leaving their people glued mouths. They can’t talk or ask their rights because oppression is beyond their strengths. So, many have become muted on every matter even some things that affects their lives.

No enough schools for children, roads are like swamps, when sun goes down, people have no electricity, and they have to be in darkness while many of the politicians are in towns and bushes claiming to be fighting for the rights of the people.

When civilians are not given their rights and needs, there would be no peace, stability and development because they always live in crisis, fear and misery. Once they are empowered and given opportunities, they would improve their livelihoods and eventually live in peace. But due to lack of employment opportunities, some civilians prefer resorting to crimes as a way of meeting their needs. This happens when politicians fail to address the grievances and meet expectations of their people. I always quote “many leaders of today are there to eat not to lead.” The good ones are there, trying to serve their people but the corrupt ones around influence and change then. That’s why someone (a leader)  would do a campaign today with amazing-convincing manifestos yet there’s no implementation at the end, the only achievements would buy 2 latest smart phones, brand new car, shifting to hotels and traveling abroad using public resources acquired through corruption.

After all these, we may understand that politics is almost losing meaning as politicians promise their people to trust and support them, but at the end betray them. They even become the roots of problems that affect communities. Most of the communal conflicts are being initiated or fueled by politicians because they want to achieve political interests.

Our leaders must understand what their people expect out of them. It is not only spoken promises that they need, they need to see actions and benefit from implementation of objectives. Leaders should also have vision before mission, Patriotism before nepotism and contribution before so many expectations from the country. It is true some leaders pray, beg and bribe hard in order for their lobby for positions to succeed, and when they achieve what they want, they sit with crossed legs to enjoy on the expenses of others.

The Writer is advocating for Peace, Youth Empowerment and Human rights. +211924652692 or Via akolarop211@gmail.com Check Facebook page “Hunting for Change.”

You Might Also Like

Opinion

Will MPs listen to the grievances or remain sycophants?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Francis Aguek Madut In a democratic system, there is a good system of governance put in place so much so that the powers are divided equally. The government has three pillars for example: the legislature, executive and judiciary. Each pillar has a role or duty to play so that there is check and balance within the organs of the government. At the same time also, their responsibilities are equal to what they do for the benefit of the government and benefit of the citizens. The three pillars work together...
Opinion

Do not rush your process, God is watching

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang Sometimes you should not always jump to conclusion when you see people passing through difficult phases. Don't rush to judge anyone. You don't know why God is allowing them to go through what they are going through. Most problems that people go through in life is not as a result of their wrong doing. It is sad that most of us Christians read the Bible without understanding, because we are always ready to judge people at the slightest sight of any calamity or misfortune. We tend...
Editorial

YOU ARE THE DARLING OF NINE LIVES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo You must be knowing that person with nine lives is that who survives many times critical situations which otherwise would have brought someone down. I would have thought that to have such charisma one has to be very thoughtful, smart and relevant to the occasions. I like it when people start taking negatively on matters of human interests instead of focusing their attentions on what is on the ground. You see some people spend their time and attention on what others are doing...
Editorial

ULTIMATUM TO CATTLE KEPPERS BE HARMONIZED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The ultimatum given to cattle keepers to leave and be out of Juba within 72 hours is indeed necessary but should be handled with a lot of care and caution. There should be no force that could result in resistance and bloodshed as what has been seen before. Both sides need to reason and agree on the modalities consideringwhythe City should be free of cattle and the State government giving an ear as to why the herders had to come to seek grazing in the capital city’s jurisdiction. Two wrongs...
error: Content is protected !!