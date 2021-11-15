Exclusive interview with Undersecretary of Ministry of Petroleum

By John Agok

The Undersecretary for the Ministry of Petroleum Eng. Awou Daniel Chuang caught up with Juba Monitor Newspaper and revealed his wealthy experience, achievements and outlook in the Ministry of Petroleum since the independence of South Sudan.

Eng. Awou Daniel Chuang who is now Undersecretary and former Minister of Petroleum and Mining in 2019 to 2020 March and once served as Director General of Petroleum Authority.

Q. Kindly introduced yourself

My name is Awou Daniel Chuang I am Chemical Engineer by profession,graduated from the University of Khartoum in 1995 December and started working in 1996 in Sudan for Oil Company that produces carbon dioxide and I was instructor at Religious Centre for Science where I used to teach Math and Physics.

Later on, I prepared to go to Saudi Arabia in 1997 where started the first work in one of the leading Mining factories in the Middle East, GoldProcessing Plant in Mineral sector that processed Gold and jewelry. I worked with many gas and mining companies, especially connected with downstream services in Saudi Arabia. I started polishing my expertise in the Far East or Middle East by implementing a lot of projects that connected those countries like Portugal, Spain, Singapore,Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. I also worked as consultant to three and four companies because of my expertise.These companies had hired some of us with expertise to develop their facilities to produce more as well. I participated in developing standardized system in oil and gas sector through bureau of standards of Saudi Arabia which later on I shared this initiative with Sudan and also developed its oil sector. It was pretty extensive experience I gained in Saudi Arabia before coming back toSudan in 2010 and start working in the Ministry of Petroleum as Project Managerof Sudapet oil Company inKhartoum during the CPA.

Dr. Lual Achuek was by then Minister of Petroleum in Sudan, who recommended me due to my qualifications and experience of having worked with prestigious companies and institutions in Saudi Arabia and I came to help building Oil and Gas industry.

I started developing a lot of projects for South Sudan by then and till we gained independence in 2011. I was again recalled to the Ministry of Petroleum to come and develop projects including refinery projects in Bentiu and Upper Nile that were later interrupted by 2013 conflict. I started to supervise various projects and sharing my diversified skills with those engineers on the sites for quick implementations.

Q. What are the achievements so far since you were serving as Minister of Petroleum and doubling as Director General of Petroleum Authority and in the same time acting Undersecretary?

I implemented thirteen Projects with key guidelines developed that helped South Sudan today in having a difference with other regions including Sudan.

I did not only limit my achievements in the Ministry of Petroleum, but also initiated policies that helped other line Ministries like Agriculture Ministry. As we speak now, we purchased two aircrafts for Ministry of Agriculture to spray birds, Locusts and other pests that destroy crops in the Country.

We also bought Aircraft for geo-mapping hydrocarbon resources in the Country, this will survey areas with resources in the Country. This is the first Aircraft in the region, and even Sudan do not even have this Aircraft since then under Geophysical center for resources data. The reason of having this Aircraft is dig out our own information or resource data, then relying on foreigner to tell us this resource data.

Nevertheless, we have developed local content and Unified Human Resource center for the Ministry through Petroleum Authority Act, this has now helped our National staff to get equal job Opportunities in Joint Oil operating Companies (JOC). We have established the Data centre of South Sudan and it headquarter is now under construction. This will help in knowing right data when implementing projects in oil and Mining sector. We established downstream companies including Nilepet and other government oil companies to subsidized the fuel supply and be able to tap resources for the Country, then relying on upstream companies. We launched one of important project of first licensing in round of South Sudan based in London. We are now accessing data from it and more than fifty international companies start applying to access data from it.

Q. What is your outlook about this Ministry of Petroleum in South Sudan?

Well, I think as per the outlook of the Ministry of Petroleum is very good. Because of these projects established, we are set on right track. If you have seen the team we built with expertise, what does it means? If you have seen companies we set, what does it means? If you have seen how we bought these Aircrafts, what does it tell you? And established data center for Geophysical equipment that will provide data to investors and can bring more investment into the Country. This shown that, the future for South Sudan is bright.

Q. What do your last message to share with South Sudanese people?

I think it is a time we can work together as South Sudanese people to build this Nation together. Whether you are in the position or out of the position. Given my perspective as a technocrat, I can still serve in giving my expertise to where it is needed. I want us all, especially young people with synergy of skills and energy to start working for something that have positive impact for this Country. I have been haunting with say from our late leader Dr. John Garang that, “If your people are weak economically and even your government is also weak”, this is to say it is vice versa. I remembered when the very late leader Garang cautioned us to stay in Saudi Arabia and not joint frontline back home and told us to support the movement by then in both materially and financially. We formed SPLM chapter in Saudi Arabia and start channeling communication with movement. I think what I have now built with my expertise is worth compared to price paid for this Country by our heroes and heroines. So each of us who is now a live should think of what you can do for this Country in memory of our liberators who perished for the cause of having independence today. Thank you so much!