EXAMS-On your marks go

By Bida Elly David

The long awaited Primary Certificate of Education yesterday commenced as scheduled by the National Ministry of General Education and Instructions earlier last Month.

The ringing of the bell ceremony was attended by a number of participants from different government education sections such as the National Ministry of Education and Instructions, CES state Ministry of Education, City Council mayor ship and the County Education Department.

The exams were officially opened by Hussein Abdel Baggi Akol Ayii, the Vice President of the service cluster accompanied by Awut Acuil and Sarah Nene Central Equatoria State Deputy Mayor.

Speaking during the Opening Ceremony for the Exams, Hussein Abdel Baggi, the Vice President for Service cluster said , despite the fact that the Education Ministry has been faced by a number of challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic that almost interrupted learning for quite a number of Months leaving children to stay at homes, they managed to ensure that exams are accomplished.

‘’Despite the fact that the education sector faced a number of challenges such as the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and other factors that almost kept learners for quite a number of months at home, the national Ministry of Education managed to ensure that exams are done’’ Hussein said

He wished Primary eight (8) candidates success and advance positive results at the end of their examination.

In his part, Simon Nyok Deng, the Secretary-General for the National Examination Council reiterated that, there was no school exempted of failing to do the primary Certificate of Examination rather all schools in all the 10 State were involved in the Schools.

‘’We have no schools in 10 of our States that are exempted from doing the Primary Certificate of Examination. All candidates in all the 10 States are currently doing the exams based on the total number expected’’ Simon said

Simon echoed that, despite the crash-landed plane, that carried passengers and exams papers to Abyei Administrative area, the papers were safe as well as the team was subjected to accompany them.

‘’Despite the crash-landed plane incident that occurred as examination papers were on delivery, all passengers were safe as well as the papers. Therefore nothing impeded and constrained the exams since everything was at place’’ Nyok Stated.

He pointed out that the current Examination was strictly different since security was one of the top priorities in regard to all examination Centres in the Country.