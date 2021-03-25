Exams leakage rumors should be investigated

The information posted on social media that the National Examinations were leaked need to be investigated. The Chairman of General students Union Michael Makor yesterday denied the allegation in media saying there were no examination leakages. He said he confirmed it after the students sat for English paper, the exams they sat forwere different compared to what people circulated on social media.

However, in a report published by the newspaper, students from different schools said the paper they sat for was indicating 2020 and the one that circulated on social media indicated 2021. Which information is true?Perhapssomething might have gone wrong that needed to be put right, whether it was in the side of the staff of examination room or external body.

What I know was that staff that were responsible for examinations are not to leak any information to any person. They should take a vow in case of anything before or after examinations. They should be responsible and accountable for whatever may happen in the process of delivering examinations papers until the result is out.

Everything is supposed to be confidential, these are the rules of examinations. If there were rumors, it needs to be investigated, otherwise which information should be considered true and which one is fake. If students sat for a paper that indicated 2020, why is it in that year, it means the exams are old or what had happened. If it was a mistake still let it be found out how the mistake occurred. For the best of my knowledge, there are many qualified staff from the Ministry of Education who could correct any mistake before the paper circulated out to the states.

The second option is to compare examination papers in all states with the one in Juba. By doing so, it will give correct answer on which information was correct and the right report should be delivered to the public. People cannot believe on information on social media which has no correct sources. In February this year, when examinations of primary 8 were delivered in the states, it caused problems with the Ministry of Education and Instructions. People circulated wrong information on social media, tarnished the name of the Minister which was wrong.

We need to make use of social media to circulatecorrect information that benefit users. Not to take it as a chance for posting wrong data. For this reason, let us not take law into our hands by giving wrong report that could cause us problems. What is required of us is to post accurate information on social media.

May God bless us all.