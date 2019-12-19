jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, December 19th, 2019
Editorial
Editorial

EXAM PAPER LEAKAGES DOWNGRADE EDUCATION STANDARD

No tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

By Charles Lotara

It is an exam season as form four students sit for their South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) across the country. It is a moment when students feel anxious and restlessly run around sourcing potential exam questions and answers. But I think that tradition has ended during our days, by that I mean from 2011 through 2013 when the only things our teachers would give us were exam advice and tips. This is how it was done at our Secondary School, I cannot talk about the rest for now. The recent national examinations have been marred by malpractices, which also include unprecedented leakages of question papers. In some States those question papers are publicly traded. These phenomena hamper the education standard of the country as students get high scores for what they did not strive to achieve. This explains why if you get to some higher institutions of learning, especially within Juba, you see a student hovering a certificate that shows a score of 80% or more, let’s say in English for example, but such person does not speak English completely. It is mind-blowing. It also creates curiosity on how these students get access to the national exam papers. Exam materials, just like money, should be safeguarded by all means. And, students must not take advantage of this. Every student who counts on cheating for academic success is headed for a gloomy future because the next phase of your academic trajectory might be outside the country where exam cheating is considered a crime in academia. This is the time you realize that you have been deceitful to yourself. Theodor Roosvelt once said “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” Work hard, be genuine while doing revision because the world is producing a plethora of pseudo academics. Do not join the queue. To our education authorities, you must ensure that these students are prepared to be academics at the global standards and this cannot happen when they are given substandard exams!

