Exam leakage sealed- Minister

By Bida Elly David

The National Ministry of Education and Instruction yesterday pointed out that they have installed an examination monitoring system focused to monitor and mitigate cases of examination leakages by some individuals from the control room to candidates.

This came during the opening ceremony of the primary Certificate of Examination yesterday in Mayor primary school.

Speaking to the media yesterday, , the National Minister of General Education and Instructions Awut Deng Achuil, reiterated that over the past years, there have been series of examination malpractices where most candidates have been receiving examination papers from unknown sources in advance.

‘’We have introduced the examination monitoring machine to oversee any monitor attempt of exam papers moving out from the hands of some individuals from the control room outside to the hands of the learners. Over the past years, we have registered series of examination malpractices cases where candidates involved in cheating exams making it harder for them to overcome higher institutions of learning’’ Awut said

Furthermore, Awut appreciated the National and the State Ministries of Education for having played greater roles towards typing and printing the primary Certificate of Education to its commencement.

‘’I would like to appreciate the National and the State Ministries of Education for having played a greater role towards finalizing typing and the printing processes for the Primary Certificate of Education. I hope issues regarding malpractices by the candidates should be avoided’’ She added

However, Awut underscored that the Primary Certificate of Education was not set from external syllabus rather from the national curricula where the same books were used for setting the exams.

She wished the candidates success as they commenced their first paper.