Ex-minister resigns from SPLM-IO

By Hou Akot Hou

A former Minister of Local government and Law Enforcement Agencies in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Mr. Kiir Chan Wol has tendered his resignation from the opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

Wol was appointed in early 2021 as part of the SPLM-IO representation in the revitalized government and was relieved in March this year when the party decided to replace him with another person.

Wol said that the leadership at the State level is unable to manage the party.

“One of the reasons is that there is no proper direction of leadership and many members of the SPLM-IO. Many people within SPLM-IO accuse me of having failed to bring Mariem and Ajuet into Aweil West County as you know that the two areas are being curved into the municipality,”

Meanwhile, SPLM-IO Secretary-General in Northern Bahr el Ghazal Garang Wol Kon disputed the claims of the quitting minister, saying he is not really in his claims.

“What he is saying is not true, the ex-minister of local government didn’t outline the best reasons of his resignation,”

Last week, the commissioner of Yirol West County in Lakes State Andrew Acheng Anhiem has resigned from his position saying he is under intimidation and threats from State authorities by saying that he has been humiliated as the sitting Commissioner in Yirol Freedom square and arbitrarily arrested, put behind bar in Baburzeit Military Prison and forced out of the County by Governor Rin Tueny.