Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Everything is money in the lives of town or city, you cannot start a day without expending money. When you wake up in the morning, you need to expend money for tea, water for drinking, and other domestic uses in the family. Money for meals of the day, how much money do you use? It depends on the number of family members or the types of food you want to eat with the family members.

People expend money according to their classes or standard of living but the market is the same.

What you can do is purchase according to the money you have. The other thing is transport, you want to start moving, and you should have money for transport. It also depends on the distances you are going to cover in your movement.

Life in the city is not the same compared to village life. If you are not idealistic, you cannot manage to live in the city. The only thing you can do is to work, don’t depend on somebody, whether your relatives, friends or any other person. Don’t ask for money from people you know from time to time, they will get tired of you.

Everything needs to be planned, you cannot start planning today and you need the answer tomorrow. Lives are dynamic, you need to work harder in order to succeed in what you want to do and eat.

In developed countries, there is no problem with food; they have passed the stages of hunger and not looking for basic needs. It is us to do it as we understand how life is and how we can make our living better.

Think of what you have done to become successful in living, is somebody supporting you, if yes how, if not, then how do you manage to become a successful person in the family and the country at large?

I am sure you become successful because you have been working harder and have good plans for your life right from the time you were growing up.

Therefore, the message of today is everything needs money, how can you lead a good living is to work harder.

May God bless us all.