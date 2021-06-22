Everyone is a victim of unfairness of life

By Ngor Khot Garang

You don’t expect life to be fair to you because you are a good person or you work so hard. Life has its own rules, it’s complicated and not the same for everyone.

You have always been trying your best to prove life wrong but the result has always been failure and disappointment. Sometimes you wonder if you have been bewitched or perhaps God is annoyed but none of these is true and will never be so for any reason.

Have you ever wondered why people suffer? Why people die? Why do bad things happen to good people? Why everyone around you seems to succeed and all you do is fail? Why you always don’t feel special? Why people disappoint you? Why you can’t get the job or promotion you want? Why you have that serious illness?

Why everything you try only ends in disappointment? I have always asked myself and I have come up with one conclusion that life is this and it is the same way it was made to be. This notion that things must always be smooth is archaic and it must be let go. This is not the end of everything. I know our expectations are always positive but why do they always turn negative? This is also my question but what I know is that we must learn to be patience. This patience can sometimes proves to be an enemy but God comes through in the darkest moments when we are so tired.

When it rains, you know that it will end. Every time you get hurt, the wound heals. After darkness there is always light – you are reminded of this every morning, but, nevertheless, you often forget and believe that the night will always last. It will not happen. Nothing lasts forever.

So, if all is well right now, enjoy it. When God fails you, it is not going to be forever but I know he will never do that. This too shall pass. In a minute your world will brighten before your face. Only God knows when.

Your problems, take them to God. When you have been waiting for years, don’t give up today because it may be near. Be in there, it hurts I know but you have to bear. It will not last forever. If everything is bad, do not worry, because it will not last forever either. Just because life is not easy at the moment does not mean that you cannot laugh.

Go out there and let the world see that you are not defeated. Don’t put the problems of this life on your head because you will not carry them. They are too heavy. Take what you can and leave the rest to God.

Just because something is bothering you does not mean you cannot smile. Each moment gives you a new beginning and a new ending. Every second you get a second chance. You are given a chance, and you just have to use it.

Go after your challenges and chase them every day. You are not alone. No giving up. Do you know me? I write every day. This work never puts food on the table for me but I don’t want to give up. I don’t want to stop it because I am not getting money out of it. I must believe that one day, if I hold in there something good will happen.

The same thing applies to you my reader, you must keep doing it until it produces something. And remember no hard work go unrewarded. You may be down now. People will look down on you now but nobody knows what tomorrow holds for you. God will pay you for your patience sooner or later. God hears and your tears will not go unnoticed. We are all in this together. We need hope and it is our way out in this dungeon. Our fight must be against ourselves not against anyone. Don’t hate some people because life is favoring them. Even those who rob the poor to lead luxurious life, God will judge them individually. And remember they are not better than you even when you sleep on an empty stomach because these people steal from the poor to become who they are. We will win.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope and for being part of a community working towards positive transformation of South Sudan. Finding Hope strives for a peaceful South Sudan where love comes before everything.