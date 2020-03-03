jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020
HomeOpinionEvery hard situation has an expiry date
Opinion

Every hard situation has an expiry date

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Ngor Khot Garang

I just want to relate to the current leaders as a point of reference.  When they were in the bush fighting for the liberation of South Sudan, they were not sure they would make it but they were determined to end the suffering of South Sudanese even if it meant losing their lives.

There were no signs of success but they kept fighting until they brought what is now South Sudan. How did they know they would succeed? It was that simple belief that every situation has an expiry date.

When life is been unfair and cruel to you, when everything seems lost, don’t think your story will forever remain like that. The difficulties you are going through today will not be there tomorrow as I mentioned in the first paragraph. 

The leaders who fought during the liberation struggle never knew that their struggle was going to give birth to what is now South Sudan. This emphasis should give hope and motivation to anyone who is going through some tough times in life that every condition change.

Even when it has been one struggle after the other, we still has to keep the candle of hope burning. We may never know what lies behind every difficult situation but through the experiences and stories of people who had lived before, who unbelievably rose from nothing to world’s greatest figures.

It tells us that every problem has two sides like a coin, negative and the positive.  So when it is very hard with you it means the other side will soon turn for your own good.

We have to be assured that every human problem holds possibilities for those who are willing to look for them. There is no life that is problem-free and if you are spending your life thinking of a problem free life that would be illusion and undoubtedly an elusive fantasy.

No one has the right to stop it from happening. Difficulties are part of human progress.  It has happened to million of people. Many have lost their loved ones. Some have witnessed the unstoppable collapse of their businesses, thousands have had nothing to eat and others have had unsuccessful marriages that robbed them of their happiness.

And almost half of humanity is suffering from one tragedy or the other and many have given up and others are still trudging through, so if you are one of the standing few you are soon going to witness your breakthrough.

Your current life situation is just a temporary phase in your life.  Although it might not be the shiniest right now, it is still possible to change it. I believe we sometimes get depressed and worried about the future when we force ourselves into believing that whatever our life is like right now, it might be like this for the rest of our life.

But this is not true.  It is undeniable that life will get you down to your knees, strangle you and leave you half dead.  When you are at this point in life, I cannot assure you but I believe something good is about to happen.

The reason why you still exist itself is a great testimony and something of which you should be grateful.  Many are buried deep in the earth, others are in their sick beds in the hospital and many others are in prison.

But you are still alive and healthy. What problem is there to hold you back?  I want to know?  Why can’t you celebrate your life?  Why can’t you cherish those hard moments? You have to appreciate every obstacle, problem and challenge because without them you will never know where your strength lies.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Editorial

SETTLEMENT OF STREET CHILDREN IS A RIGHT MOVE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
That a faith based organization spearheaded by Bureau of Religious Affairs in the Office of the President has taken the initiative to settle over 10,000 street children in Juba alone, must be complemented and appreciated because these children found themselves in the cold through a number of reasons beyond their own control. This kind of move should be collectively approached to help reduce cases of street children and have them back to normalcy. It is not an easy but a tall task that which must be faced with reality and...
Editorial

IDPs request to be fulfilled by President Kiir

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The request by the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) saying that they need their houses to be vacated so that they will come home was genuine a reason to be fulfilled by the concerned authorities.  These IDPs left their houses long time ago with different periods of times.  Some went to the camps during the conflict in 2013, others in 2016 with difficulties they were facing during those years. Currently, there is peace in the country, before they could come home let their demands...
error: Content is protected !!