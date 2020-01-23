Evaluation of 100 days is not a solution now

By: Anna Nimiriano

Media reports that the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) should evaluate the 100 days so that “it would help parties and regional bodies to agree on the way forward on the implementation of the peace agreement” isn’t the right time now. Since the 100 days was agreed upon, the parties and mediators have not done much monthly to evaluate the implementation.

In the side of the civil society organizations, also nothing was done to evaluate the progress. The evaluation they suggested was for what if the outstanding issues were not implemented.

The major agenda regarding the number of states and boundaries were not implemented; the SPLM-IO said the national government would not be formed if the issues of the states and boundaries were not implemented. Everything is clear in the eyes of South Sudanese. What kind of evaluation is needed within this short period of time?

Any person who didn’t exert effort in the process of the peace implementation is accountable. Whether in the side of the parties or mediators, it was said clearly by the civil society organizations that each party has not done enough within a given period. The days remaining are less than 40 days and the days wasted are more, how are they going to compensate the rest of the programmes. If they couldn’t do it in 100 days, are they going to evaluate them within the remaining days?

Why not suggest those good ideas right from the beginning of the 100 days agreed. It has become daily talks in South Sudan; our experts are waiting for the last moment.

There are no excuses for them to justify to the people of South Sudan the delay of the formation of the transitional government in the country. If you are good mediators, you should be serious with your assignments based on what you have been doing.

If there has been delay, let us see the best way of improving it. Pushing the days ahead from time to time wouldn’t help us from going forward in implementing the peace deal.

People should be accountable for the failure of peace implementation, for the reason that they have enough time to talk on the matters. Doing things in rush within a short period of time should be avoided. It should not be taken for granted. The ability for resolving the challenges should develop South Sudan.

May God bless us all.