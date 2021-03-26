EVALUATION-Fifteen AU peace team in the Country

By John Agok

Fifteen Member States of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) led by the Chairperson of the African Union Peace and Security Council are in the Country for athree-day mission to assess and evaluate the progress made so far in the implementation of R-ARCSS that is 18 Months down the line after it was inked since 2018.

The team will finalize today by meeting PresidentKiir in J1, after meeting with parties to the agreement including Civil Society Organization (CSO), members to the security mechanism and UNMISS leadership in a bid to assesskey achievement made so far and hindrances to the implementation of R-ARCSS.

Representatives from Nigeria and Ethiopia questioned lack of trust-building in the army which led to thefrequent defection of forces loyal to any party and some politicians changing side that caught the attention of the very peace-guarantors.

Madam AnjelinaTeny, the Chair Joint Defence Board (JDB) responded saying, the defection was caused as forces were not fully unified as agreed in Chapter 11 of the R-ARCSS.

“When we graduate the Unified Forces (UF) this element of defection among others will definitely stop. There are soldiers who escaped their crimes committed from one side and defect to the other side in escape of punishment,” she said.

Minister Teny revealed thatlack of transformation and trust-building within thearmy will bring fear to citizens who are residing in IDPs, PoCs and in refugee camps not to return home.

“We made slow progress in Chapter 11 implementation, although the committee we set up is doing their work. We are hopeful that UNMISS will provide logistical support to enhance unification of forces when graduated,” Minister Teny said.

She appealed to peace-guarantors to continue supporting peace process in South Sudan.

“We expect UNMISS as its mandate is extended, we need assistance to facilitate unified forces when graduated and these forces will be able to disarm civil populations who are now carrying small arms,” she concluded.

The R-ARCSS was inked on 12th September 2018 in Addis Ababa – Ethiopia just to end the six-year old conflict in South Sudan.