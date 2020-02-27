EVACUATE SOUTH SUDANESE STUDENTS FROM CHINA, IT IS SAFER BACK HOME

Quite a number of South Sudanese students are currently in Wuhan, a Chinese city in lockdown and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Less than two months ago, reports emerged from China that the students in the Asian country were safe from the virus, which is spreading like wildfire across the continent and beyond. Now, as many Chinese citizens return to Africa for work after the Chinese New Year holidays, fears are mounting, and the continent is scaling up efforts to detect coronavirus by upgrading surveillance systems at health centers and possibly at the airports. The New York Times reported yesterday that all the 54 countries are equipping their laboratories in preparation for any possible outbreak of the coronavirus. Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 36 countries now have the ability to test for the coronavirus. “We are scaling up rapidly across the continent. As we speak now there is a training going on in Nairobi, Kenya, on enhanced surveillance at airports and ports of entry screening, over 40 countries will get that training,” Nkengasong was quoted to have said. More worryingly, health experts are asserting that it is possible more cases of coronavirus have already emerged in Africa but have not been detected because the continent has weak surveillance systems. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling on African governments to bring back any African students currently trapped in China under the lockdown of Wuhan. So, the health group raised a genuine concern, but what will happen to those students if the situation in the continent would not be contained? Do not take my words for it. Nkengasong said “the situation in Wuhan could easily become a humanitarian crisis, just as it could in Africa.” No clear information about the wellbeing of students in China is being given to the public, it is unclear if they are as safe as claimed by government diplomats in China. But what is so certain is that South Sudan is currently safer than China, especially Wuhan. With that said, government must evacuate South Sudanese students while there is still time.