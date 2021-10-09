European Union grants $41m to connect feeder roads in rural areas

By William Madouk Garang

The European Union (EU) has donated US$41 million to support resilience building activities and connect feeder roads to improve food security and strengthen livelihoods to a nearly100, 000 people in Northern and Western Bhar el Ghazal as well as parts of Upper Nile region.

In a joint press release yesterday, European Union Trust for Africa (EUTF) allocated grants to the two-facilitator organization which were; the United Nation Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and to the United Nation World Food Programme (WFP).

WFP received a contribution of $ 26 million (Euro 22.1 million) to scale up its livelihoods and resilience nearly 100,000 in Northern and Western Bhar el Ghazal States.

While, UNOPS received 15.4 million (Euro 13 million) to construct 115 kilometer of feeder roads, two priority bridge and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) at the health centers as infrastructure that had been prioritized by state authorities in Northern and Western Bhar el Ghazal.

In his remark, the National Minster of Road & Bridge, Simon Mijak appreciated the partners for their support adding that connecting the road was meant of improvement of livelihood and economic.

“We thank the EU for financing feeder roads construction. Road constructions are a priority because without rods, we cannot have other services like health, schools, and water,” Mijak said.

On the same context, the WFP Country Director, Mattew Hollingworth said that they would empower communities to produce their own food to fight against hunger and tackled the food insecurity which the major problem.

“This generous contribution demonstrates the European Union’s commitment to tackling food insecurity and boosting economic development in South Sudan,” Hollingworth said.

Meanwhile, Head Cooperation of the EU Delegation in South Sudan, Wim Vandenbroucke said that substantial support was based on some alarming conclusion of the 2020 Integrated Food National Phase Classification (IPC) report.

“The EU is particularly keen on addressing food insecurity on structural basis. South Sudan’s agricultural sector has all the potential for the country to become self-reliant and food secure,” Vandenbroucke said.

“In addition, agricultural development can create much needed job prospects for youth. The EU cares about South Sudan and stands ready to support all goodwill and well-targeted policies,” he added.

Infrastructure in South Sudan has been classified as underdeveloped and has been a serious constraint on the growth of the economy. The only international road is South Sudan is Juba-Nimule high way which is192, kilometer.