EUROPEAN-Announces 43.5M Euros for humanitarian

By James Atem Kuir

The European Union has announced the allocation of 43.5 million Euros for humanitarian aid to South Sudan to provide assistance to those affected by man-made and natural disasters.

The EU said funding will help address acute humanitarian needs, provide humanitarian protection to communities affected by violence, and strengthen preparedness to deal with new shocks, including epidemics and natural disasters.

It said that part of the funding will also be allocated to Education in Emergencies.

The funding was announced in a press conference yesterday by JanezLenarčičthe EU’s commissioner for Crisis Management who came to South Sudan on his first two-day working visit to the country.

In his statement commissioner Lenarčič describedthe humanitarian situation in the country as extremely dire and facing fame-like conditions.

“The humanitarian situation across South Sudan is extremely dire. Parts of this youngest African country are facing famine-like conditions and the country as a whole is bracing itself for the worst food crisis ever. There seems to be little international interest in this acute situation in the country. Only five donors, including the European Commission, account for almost 77% of the total aid to South Sudan. This lack of interest risks turning this already disastrous situation into a forgotten crisis. A scale-up of the humanitarian response is urgently needed from all donors to ensure the adequate capacities are in place. Not getting things right now will make matters even worse next year with even more lives being lost,” he said.

The European Union stressed that there are over eight million people whose fundamental needs are not met, including more than seven million who are severely food insecure.

It stated that most parts of the country are facing famine-like conditions, an alarming situation that it stressed, is mainly triggered by pervasive violence against civilians in large parts of the country also affecting the security and work of humanitarian aid workers.

The also said that since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it has also mobilised a wide range of tools and instruments in direct response to the broader humanitarian and development challenges in South Sudan, ranging from emergency health assistance to supplying protective equipment to frontline health workers, to strengthening lab capacity and supporting peace in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.