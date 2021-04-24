EU threatens to sanction peace violators

BY James Atem Kuir

The European Union (EU) has warned of sanctions against individual sthat attempt to undermine peace process.

Janez Lenarcic, EU’s Commissioner for Crisis Management said the bloc will not hesitate to act against attempts that seek to derail the 2018 peace process, by sanctioning individuals responsible for the violations.

“This agreement of 2018 is an agreement among the South Sudanese themselves and more, it has the backing of international community including the European Union. That’s why the European Union will not hesitate to act against further attempt to undermine the peace process including by considering sanctioning individuals responsible for such undermining,” MrJansez said during a press conference in Juba, at the end of his two-day first visit to South Sudan.

He remarked that South Sudanese had suffered too long and that the success of the current peace agreement would stop the suffering.

Commissioner JanezLenarcicurged President SalvaKiir and the First Vice-President Dr. Riek Machar during their meeting, to speed up peace implementation to end violence and improve the threatening humanitarian conditions that the country was bracing for.

The EU official also announced the allocation of more than 43 million Euros in humanitarian aid to help fight hunger in the country.

The EU had sanctioned several individuals it believed had undermined peace process under the UN Security Council sanction regimes,and others it introduced.