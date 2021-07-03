EU injects Euro 4.8 million to boost trade development

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The European Union has injected 4.8 million euros to boost the development of trade in the country and create jobs in cooperation with the International Trade Centre and the Government.

The €4.8 million (USD 5.7m) is to support a project which is funded by the European Union and will increase the competitiveness of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the sector.

It will improve, over the next four years. Productive capacities and compliance to standards for MSMEs, increase market linkages for MSMEs and enhance entrepreneurship capacity while addressing value addition, job creation and trade development challenges in the country.

The event also marked the validation of the Food Quality as well as the Sanitary and Phyto Sanitary (SPS) Infrastructure assessment and the review of the National Quality Policy for South Sudan conducted under the project in collaboration with the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards.

The announcement came on Friday after EU, Gov’t the International Trade Centre launched Jobs Creation and Trade Development Project that aimed to create jobs and develop trade in the fruit and vegetable subsector with a special focus on youth and women.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of the European Delegation to South Sudan, Christian Bader, said the EU was glad to launch this very timely initiative.

“Investment in modern agriculture could contribute significantly to poverty alleviation and food security, and boost income and jobs generation in a moment where once again the people of South Sudan are facing a possible famine crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile the First Undersecretary for Trade and Industry, Agak Achuil Lual, said “This project is one among many other important that benefited from EU funding in the country and the Ministry wiould do all that is possible within its jurisdiction to ensure a successful implementation of project.”

Ashish Shah, the ITC Director of Country Programmes, said ITC was honored to provide technical support to the government and private sector where the need for economic and trade development was felt the most.

“ITC will deliver the needed support to enable MSMEs develop their operational capacities and business performance, to provide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth and women as well as improve capacities of business development services.”

The Executive Director of the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards, Mary Gordon Muortat, said “The project provides an opportunity to improve the quality and food safety compliance capacities both at the level of institutions and operators along the fruits and vegetables value chains. It will train advisers on Quality and food Safety and assist MSMEs in the fruits and vegetables value chains for compliance with market relevant standards.”

The four-year project is funded by the European Union under the EU Trust Fund for Africa. It is implemented by the International Trade Centre, a joint technical agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.