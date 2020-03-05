EU, Civil Society ask Presidency to intervene in Pibor

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The Delegation of the European Union in South Sudan have asked the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) to urgently intervene to quell the Inter-Communal clashes that has displaced thousands in Greater Pibor area.

At the same time, the civil society has also called for the presidency to treat communal clashes in Pibor with urgency and quickly intervene.

The clashes broke out more than a week ago between the Murle community and their neighboring Lou Nuer leaving many families to seek safety in the nearby towns.

Unconfirmed number of people are believed to have died and thousands displaced since the fighting started on February 17th in areas of Nanam and Manyaboi of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, local authorities say.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Heads of Mission of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom said the clashes were causing death and displacement to people who have already been suffering from the impact of recent floods.

“We urge the R-TGoNU and all relevant stakeholders to re-double efforts to calm the situation through dialogue and mediation, and to facilitate secure access for humanitarian workers so that they can deliver much needed life-saving assistance,” the statement says.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization said it was not logical that innocent lives continue to be lost in the communal fighting without intervention.

“I am calling on the presidency right now to intervene on this inter-communal violence. It is really running out of hands and control,” he said.

“This is really unbecoming; it is a situation we need the presidency to respond to these scenarios. As a civil society, I am urging the president to quickly make a statement and practical intervention on this inter-communal violence,” he reiterated.

“Leadership silence is unacceptable; it is something we don’t completely appreciate. Their silence shouldn’t means that they don’t value the lives of the citizens that we are losing through inter-communal violence,” he said

David Ngiro, Secretary for Greater Pibor Administrative Area Youth Union in Juba told Juba Monitor that the fighting deescalated on Tuesday but there was no enough available data on the death toll.

He said fighting has left major destructions and losses in the areas.

“We may not be able to give clear information on the destructions as well as the casualties since the fighting was still ongoing,” he said

According to Ngiro, the available information from 29th of last month indicates that a total of 975 women and children were abducted in both Manyaboi and Nanam areas of both Gumuruk and Lekuangole counties respectively.

He said that an assessment committee has been constituted by Greater Pibor Administrative Area Secretary General to go and assess the situation in the affected locations.

The International Rescue Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) said they have treated 70 people suffering from gunshots wounds over the past two weeks.

Areas in parts of Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jonglei state have been experiencing inter-communal clashes since mid-February.

There is no clear information on the status of such inter-communal violence until now.