EU allocates two million euros for flood victims

By Atimaku Joan

The European Union Commission has allocated an emergency humanitarian funding of 2million Euros for those affected by recent unprecedented floods in the country.

Speaking to the media last week, Janez Lenarcic, the Commissioner for Crisis Management,said that the emergency funding will be used to respond to the immediate needs of those affected.

He stated that the flood in South Sudan is a timely reminder for urgent action on climate change because effects are real and vulnerable

populations suffer the repercussions.

He affirmed that the emergency humanitarian funding will be channeled through the EU humanitarian partner, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and will be used to provide vulnerable populations with life-saving water and sanitation (WASH), shelter and other essential non-food items.

On 21 October 2021, UN called on the International community to urgently assist citizens affected by floods, stating that more than 750,000 people have been affected by the worst floods to hit the country in decades.

Heavy rains and flash floods have led to loss of life and the destruction of livestock, farmlands and homes, forcing people to move to higher grounds.

To date, not all affected have yet received some form of humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the flooding.

Authorities in northern Unity State have warned about a looming environmental disaster in view of the oilfields that are under water.

An estimated number of 40 people have died and over 750,000 people are affected.

Many people have fled their homes due to the floods in 31 of the 78 counties of the country and most people are affected by faminedue to the disaster caused by the flood.