jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022
HomeNewsEthiopia’s Nile mega-dam comes to stream
News

Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam comes to stream

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

By Atimaku Joan and James Atem Kuir

Ethiopian Sunday began generating electricity from its Nile mega-dam bitterly disputedbyEgypt and Sudan who fear reduction in the volume of water as a result of the project.

Abiy Ahmed the Prime Minister of Ethiopia inaugurated the generation of 375 megawatts of electricity from one of the turbines of the dam as he reiterated calls on the downstream countries to cooperate saying, “…Ethiopia has no intention of harming Egypt and Sudan”, according to Nebil Mahdi, the country’s Ambassador to South Sudan.

Referred to as Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the mega project has been the center of a regional dispute over fears the project would interfere with the flow of the water to downstream countries that depend on the Nile waters for irrigation and domestic use.

Ethiopia has however maintained that the project would spur economic development and provide electricity for 60 percent of its population that do not have access to the grid.

“We call upon our brothers in Egypt and Sudan to focus on cooperation to avoid the diplomatic challengers that we faced two years back,” stressed Nebil Mahdi in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

The USD4.2bn (£3.8bn) dam, located in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region was started in 2011and is expected to generate over 5,000 megawatts of electricity, doubling the nation’s output when fully completed.

Ambassador Mahdi told Juba Monitor on Sunday the dam project was currently about 84 percent completed.

After launching the operation of the dam, Prime Minister wrote on Twitter: “This is good news for our continent and the downstream countries with whom we aspire to work together.”

Egypt, which lies downstream and depends almost completely on the Nile for its irrigation and drinking water, is worried the dam would affect the levels of water flowing into the country.

It, therefore, wants a guarantee of a certain volume of water coming into Egypt which Ethiopia seems to ignore as it could not agree on a certain figure of how much water to release as its priority was to make sure there was enough water to operate Africa’s largest hydroelectric plant.

Sudan is also worried about how the dam would affect its water levels.

According to reports last year, Sudan was disappointed when Ethiopia decided to shut three of the four diversion outlets for water.

You Might Also Like

News

BUSH -Fire killed seven women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak  Authorities in Lakes State confirmed that wildfires burned seven women to death and left the eighth one who escaped with minor injuries while fetching looking for thatching grass in the bush inRumbek East County on Saturday. The incident occurred in Ametding forest of Cuei-cok Payam of Rumbek County. Executive Director of Rumbek East County,James Keny Makuei said thatthe wildfire which burned the women came from a nearby cattle camp and surrounded them in the bush and all got burned except the eighth who escaped the ordeal is...
News

Chiefs in Yei appeal for humanitarian assistance

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas The Head Chief of Tore Payam of Yei River County in central Equatoria State is calling on humanitarian organizations and government of national unity to work for permanent peace to address to the suffering of the citizens to rescue the vulnerable people in his Payam. Tore Payam Chief, Alex Badi Soka explains that his Payam was cut off services since the commencement of the crisis in the area in 2016. Also, the important of services including education, health, and relief services were not reached to his...
News

Over twenty people survived milk poison

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Fatuma Asha Ali At least twenty-seven people are reported to have been poisoned in the milk they took on Wednesday during the last funeral rite in Mundri County, Western Equatorial State in Milimajey. According to the Director-General for Ministry of  Local government in western equatorial Benjamin who told Juba Monitor that people gathered in a funeral place in  Milimajey area,  it was the last funeral rite of a relative where they got poisoned but the case is still being traced, people want to know who exactly poisoned the milk.’’he...
error: Content is protected !!