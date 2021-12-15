Ethiopia’s breakthrough is Africa’s victory

By Ngor Khot Garang(guest)

This time our hats are off for the trouble that has befallen one of Africa’s greatest Nations. Like other Western Nations Ethiopia began to walk alone before it was born. Our hearts go out to the families who without choice fell victims to this continuous war.

Africa as a continent is just watching from afar speechless the West on the other hand is warming up on the sideline to award a red card. To them what is happening in Ethiopia is a silent holocaust. Even in its darkening moments we still stand with Ethiopia and we hope that they will come out of this strengthened as never before.

What continued to shock me is the mordant manner in which International Media is treating the situation. The image of Ethiopia is already painted red on the global map. And of course, every country has its moments of silence, of pain and grief. This is what defines a nation of resilient people like Ethiopia.

The current political upheaval in Ethiopia is sending shocking waves all over the continent. Ethiopia has been an African giant from colonial times and it has maintained that sovereign power for decades.

When colonialists came with a mission to exploit Africa Ethiopia under the leadership of Haile Selassie stood its ground and declared resistance. Sometimes when you come under threat no matter how weak you are the only option is to face your enemy on all the possible fronts. This was the path chosen by Ethiopia during those days.

They didn’t know their way out because the enemy was heavily armed but they had to be strategic to resist for in the process there was a breaking of bones and even giving up.

It was to Ethiopia a do or die situation. The Ethiopians had only two choices; to fight back or lose their country to foreign invaders. When the enemy wants to kill you, the first thing he would do is to single you out of the herd and deal with you badly. Ethiopia was singled out but it came out even when it was least expected. The other African countries when they saw the powers coming they laid down their defensive weapons and said it was too much for them. They didn’t want to start a war they wouldn’t win.

Ethiopia had a different tactic; they have to win this war or they will lose everything including their land. The calculation was something they could not afford.

Selassie was a Pan Africanist with African blood in his veins and for him; Africa was a brilliant child that needed his protection and care in time of need. He won the battle. Now the seemingly deteriorating skirmish between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is another setback but we believe Ethiopia will come out of it stronger.