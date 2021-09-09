Ethiopian envoy promises to support media in the country

By William Madouk Garang

The Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan Nabil Mahdi promised to support media and journalists in the country during his courtesy visit to Juba Monitor yesterday.

He also discussed areas of cooperation and how the Ethiopian embassy would support the media industry in the country.

Mahdi applauded media roles and efforts emphasizing that media contents were important for public consumption.

He appreciated Juba Monitor for the tireless exertion in imparting accurate and valuable information to keep public abreast with the development in the nation.

He added that media was a fourth pillar of any democratic society along with judiciary, executive and legislature, and therefore his government had a plan to offer opportunities to train some journalists.

On his part, the Editor in Chief of Juba Monitor Anna Nimiriano appreciated the ambassador for his support to media which she regarded as a milestones in building a lasting mutual relationship.

She also expressed her appreciation for the gifts the ambassador presented to her as a token of appreciation from the Ethiopian Embassy.