Friday, February 25th, 2022
Ethiopia grants 29scholarships to S. Sudanese Students

By Atimaku Joan

The Ethiopian government has granted 29 scholarships for South Sudanese students pursuing a doctorate to specialize in different fields.

The sponsors are taking care of 90 per cent of the scholarship which included tuition fees, accommodation, feeding while the government is left with ten per cent which is to transport the students to Ethiopia.

Speaking during a meeting at the embassy yesterday, the Ethiopian Ambassador to NebilMahd said Ethiopia was related to South Sudan in terms of culture and had a conducive environment which makes it a second home for the students to further their studies.

“There is a very suitable situation for your education to continue in a peaceful environment and I assure you that our embassy will continue to work with the government through your embassy and we shall be following your issues while you are there because Ethiopia is a federal state with a lot of cultural similarity with this country. I hope Ethiopia will be your second home,” said Mahd.

He affirmed that they were committed to continuing working with the government in the field of human resource development.

“This is not the first time we are sending students to Ethiopia, we have graduated two butches from different universities and we have more than 30 now doing their specialization in different areas in different universities in Ethiopia,” Samuel Maketh, the deputy director in the ministry of Health commented while accompanying the students at the embassy.

He said the ministry is not normally the one that selects the students which are done by selected doctors from Ethiopia who are specialized in different disciplines, adding that there were over 50 students who sat for the examination but only 29 made it and will be departing soon.

