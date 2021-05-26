Ethiopia denies use of chemical weapon in Tigray

By Yiep Joseph

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the FederalDemocratic Republic of Ethiopia has denied the alleged use of a chemical weapon in Tigray.

In a press statement seen by Juba Monitor, the Ethiopian government refuted the allegations and the reports made in the media concerning the use of chemical weapons in Tigray region.

“Ethiopia has not employed and will never use such banned munitions because it takes its International obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention extremely serious as a victim of chemical weapons attack itself. Ethiopia also condemned it in the strongest term possible the use of chemical weapons by anyone anywhere,” the statement read.

The statement also mentioned that the Ministry had already forewarned the International Community about the publication of such malicious and irresponsible report which does not have any other purpose than fueling further tension.

The Ministry also revealed that the government was working hard to reduce the conflict and provide necessary needs to the people.

Meanwhile the Ethiopian government through its institutional bodies, has taken decisive actions to de-escalate the conflict and address the humanitarian suffering and look towards national healing, and the rebuilding shattered lives and infrastructures in the Tigray region.

“We have opened humanitarian corridors, provided food, medicines and other urgent assistance, assured security for humanitarians’ personnel, extended work visas for international workers, made available telecommunications infrastructure, mostly opened air corridors and established a joint committee comprising of government, academic religious leaders and business community members that can mobilize local support for the displaced persons,” the statement read.

In addition to that the Ethiopia government has regreted the United State decision to impose visa restrictions on officials adding that it undermines the effort made to restore peace in the country.

“This decision came at a time when the Ethiopian Government has been engaging positively and constructively with US administration on the issues of common concern that aims at bringing peace,” statement read.

The Ethiopian government appealed to its citizens to embraced peace and unity among themselves.

“The support and unity of our people will help us overcome our difficulties and realize the hope and aspirations of generations of Ethiopians for a peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia,” it stated.