Eritrean Community in Juba Commemorates Martyrs Day

By John Agok

Hundreds of Eritrean Community in Juba Celebrated June 20th Martyrs Day in a bid to remember their Fallen Heroes and Heroines during the liberation struggle.

Eritrea attained her independence in May 24th 1993 from Ethiopia after fierce fighting which subjected 350,000 to refuge in Sudan.

The celebration that was also attended by Deputy National Minister of foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador of Ethiopia and Somalia respectively to graced the occasion.

The event on June 20th attracted hundreds of Eritreans who are doing businesses in South Sudan converging at their Embassy in Juba capital.

South Sudan and Eritrea share common historical background especially during the liberation struggle. The two sisterly countries paid precious price to liberate and gained independence.

“Allowed me in this occasion to salute the heroes and heroines, Eritrean people now are able to have their own flag and currency”, he said.

Dau reiterated vibrant bilateral relationship of the two countries.

“This bilateral ties is marked by several exchange visits between Asmara and Juba in promoting trades and peace in the two countries”, he added.

He pledged to continue tightening the relationship in boosting trade and investment between countries.

“We in the Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation will continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship with Eritrea, this is now evident by Eritrean Community doing business in South Sudan. Eritreans are very law abiding citizens and they as well can participate to bring peace and development in this Country”, he concluded.

Nevertheless, Younnes Tecle Michael the Eritreans Amb. Disclosed that in his speech, under the umbrella of independence, must remember to renew promises and commitments to achieve the goals set by fallen heroes and heroines.

“Today June 20th in 2021,is annually celebrated just to renew our promises and commitments in achieving set goals by fallen Martyrs who ultimately paid their dear lives for our independence now”, he said.

Amb. Michael applauded the Organizers of Holiday in general, and the teachers of the Eritrean Community School in Particular.

“I particularly thank teachers for hard work, you have done in teaching these Eritreans children which they have well demonstrated today in front of our invited guests. Keep on teaching them, customs, cultures in addition to academic endeavors”, He underscored.

It was in 1982, after getting all rounded support from the supper powerful countries and equipped with modern and sophisticated weapons of Soviet Union, and prepared for two years, Derge declared to the World openly that against the Eritrean fighters would be over within few days. Then an all rounded offensive operation on June 20. To lose 2,700 lives from lesser number of fighters and people within four months was a very hefty”, according to Amb. Michael.