jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, May 2nd, 2021
HomeNewsEquity Bank denies benefiting from oil revenues
News

Equity Bank denies benefiting from oil revenues

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Equity Bank in South Sudan yesterday denied the National Audit Chamber’s report that the bank had illegally benefited from oil revenues and was allocated USD 4 million for unknown reasons.

Last week, the Council of States said Equity Bank had received several queries from the members of the public regarding the Audit Report by the National Audit Chambers that showed the bank received USD 4 Million from transfers of 2% and 3% of net oil revenue meant for the oil producing states and communities.

In a statement extended to Juba Monitor, the Equity Bank Manager Addis Abbaba Othow said it has not benefited from the money as reported.

“We wish to clarify and assure all our stakeholders that the bank is not and has never been a beneficiary of oil proceeds or received any allocation from oil producing states or communities and we are not mandated by law to benefit from such proceeds.We wish to reassure our stakeholders that Equity Bank is a regulated entity that respects and complies with all laws and applicable regulatory guidelines and is also committed to observe the highest standards of good corporate governance.

“Through our mission, we are committed to offering integrated financial services that socially and economically empower consumers, businesses and communities.

“We commenced our operations in South Sudan on 19th June, 2009 after issuance of banking license by the Bank of South Sudan (BSS).

“Over the years, the bank has grown to be among the leading banks in South Sudan by customer base and delivery channels including agents and branch network.

“Equity Bank (South Sudan) Limited (EBSS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc.

”As a bank, we remain committed in our unwavering support to the government in its effort to uphold the integrity of the financial system in order to build a strong, stable and secure financial system in South Sudan.”

You Might Also Like

News

Two South Sudanese arrested with gun

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto The Police in Obongi district, Uganda yesterday detained two South Sudanese refugees after they were reportedly found in possession of a gun.   James Yokujo, 22, and Emmanuel Munga, 24, both residents of Keguru Block 9 in Palorinya Refugee Camp, were intercepted along Kali-Lefori road as they travelled to the neighbouring South Sudan. The Acting Police Spokesperson North-western region, Jimmy Anguyo, said an AK47 gun with seven rounds of ammunition was recovered. “As Police officers were doing their routine duties, they encountered these two young men...
News

NGO Forum condemns violent assaults against aid workers

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Press Release The South Sudan NGO Forum condemns in the strongest possible terms the concerning increase in threats and incidents of aggression against humanitarian workers that are multiplying across the country. On 24th April, aid workers were attacked inside an NGO compound in Jamjang County in Ruweng Administrative Area where multiple youth entered the perimeter and physically attacked staff, resulting in serious injuries. On the 28th April in Torit in Eastern Equatoria following a meeting between humanitarian agencies, the United Nations and local community groups, an unconfirmed number of humanitarian...
News

Shun violence against NGOs workers

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph The Eastern Equatoria state government urged the youths to immediately stop violence on non-governmental Organizations operating in the state. The statement came after Health Link driver was beaten by a group of youths known as Monyomiji, the ruling youths who claimed that the NGOs employ people outside the area and the state. In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Aliandro Lotok, the press secretary in the office of the governor mentioned that some youths have taken law into their hands and intended to cause harm to the...
error: Content is protected !!