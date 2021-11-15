Episcopal Church electnew provincial secretary

By James Atem Kuir

The eleventh assembly (synod) of the bishops of the Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) has elected Peter Garang Deng as the new provincial secretary to succeed John Augustino Lumori whose five-year term ends this year.

Reverend Peter Garang Deng- a priest in the Diocese of TwicEast in Jonglei Internal ProvincebeatReverend Emmanuel Lomorothe head of ECSS Education Department by166 -122 out of 288 eligible votes counted in a poll conducted at the end of the three-day synod general meeting at the All Saint Cathedral in Juba on Saturday.

“I am delighted to stand before you and congratulate you too because this success is not mine, it is a collective responsibility. It is for the church and we have to work for the call of God. This position is not for me but for God’s service …I will abide by the church constitution and I will work with the primate and all of you,” remarked Rev. Peter Garang after being declared the winner.

For his part, Rev. Emmanuel Lomorowho lost the contest congratulated the new provincial secretary and pledged to support his work.

“I want to start by congratulating my brother Peter Deng for winning the trust of the delegates. Peter congratulations. As I said before and I will continue to keep my words, I will be there for you, I will work with you and I want say that welcome to the provincial office,“he said.

The three-day synod which commenced on Thursday November 11, 2021, was attended by 61 bishops in addition to other delegates representing all the dioceses of the more than 3.5 million congregations of the Anglican Communion across the country.

The eleventh session of the general synod of the (ECSS) meeting was expected to approve new legislation affecting the church, formulate new forms of worship, and debates matter of national importance among others.

However, the assembly of ECSS bishops is yet to release a statement on the resolutions reached during the three-day discussion.

“As you go (back to your dioceses), I expect you to go and build the church on strong build foundation, putting in place the pillars of worship, self-sustainability, discipleship and trainings. Go and raise the ECSS to another level,” remarked Archbishop and Primate of the ECSS, Justin Badi Arama as his close the eleventh synod.