ENOUGH No appetite for more extension

By: Nema Juma

As the February 22nd deadline looms, the Civil Societies are calling on the principal parties to the agreement to take primary responsibility in making political decision to finding a solution to the pending tasks.

It is just about two weeks to the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity [RTGoNU] and the parties are yet to agree on the number of states and boundaries.

Several engagements on the states’ issue have not been successful.

The Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) Edmund Yakani said the pending tasks do not require consultations but a political will.

“We have no more appetite for the extension of the Pre- Transitional period but our feeling is that if you see the level of the parties’ commitment, it does not show a reflection,” he said.

“The political will is very slow and this can be demonstrated by the cancelation of the meetings, postponing meetings, having dialogue without conflict solutions,” Edmund stated.

“Some of these pending tasks are not scientific; it requires a minor political decision to make things work. So the principals parties to the agreement need to take primary responsibility in making political decisions on the pending tasks,” he said.

He stated that the challenges in the security sector should not be undermined saying the services to the soldiers in the training ground in terms of their medicine, where they sleep and what they eat is another plan which needs to be negotiated.

“The training of the unified forces is not going smoothly as we expected because it is not easy for you to graduate over 4000 in the period of five days and you deploy them, so for me the challenges we have is very critical,” he added.

Meanwhile the Executive Director of Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG), Jame David Kolok, said at the moment they don’t seem to see a very clear path towards the formation of the Unity government.

“All the reasons that were warranted for 100 days extension have actually not been resolved. The training of forces is very slow which means the issues of the forces and VIP forces have not been addressed.”

“We expected that the issue of the states will be resolved within a very short time but it is unfortunate that the parties up to now have not been able to agree and neither is there any sign to see that they are going to agree,” Kolok said.

He stated that based on the position of the various opposition groups, it simply represents that South Sudanese once again are going back towards the games of political manipulation and therefore they may not necessarily have an inclusive government being formed.

He said the leaders must demonstrate very clear commitment above their self-interest so that they take the country on top of every decision that they take.