Engineer Bol Ring Runs Nilepet With Efficiency

By Larco Lomayat

The National Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Sudan (Nilepet) is the State-Owned Petroleum Company which was established in 2003 under the Civil Authority for New Sudan (CANS) to link oil companies with CANS, the then civil government in the liberated areas of Southern Sudan.

Nilepet was incorporated on June 1, 2009 under the New Sudan (South) Companies Act 2003 by the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Constitutional Development, government of Southern Sudan.

Nilepet is the technical, operational and commercial arm of the government of the Republic of South Sudan, under the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in which Hon. Minister Nihal Deng Nihal is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Nilepet was created to build the national technical capabilities of the Government of South Sudan and to maximize Government take of oil profit.

Nilepet aims to: explore, develop, produce, add value and manage resources in an efficient manner; promote the sustainability and growth of the national oil industry, safeguard national oil interest and guarantee higher returns for the nation; develop capable and competent management and technical workforce; and be a Socially Responsible and environmental-friendly business entity in the Republic of South Sudan which is currently headed by a well-qualified Engineer Bol Ring Mourwel Kon who was appointed as the Managing Director of Nilepet on September 16, 2020.

We should give thanks to His Excellency General Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, Chairman of Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement (SPLM) and Commander-In-Chief of South Sudan Peoples’ Defense Forces for appointing Engineer Bol Ring Mourwel Kon as the Managing Director of Nilepet who is well qualified with vast experience in Oil and Gas industry.

As we all know one of the main responsibilities of the Managing Director of any company or institution is to direct and control the work and resources of the Company and ensure the recruitment and retention of the required numbers and types of well-motivated, trained and developed staff to ensure that it achieves its mission and objectives, thus Nilepet Managing Director Engineer Bol Ring has the capacity of efficiently and professionally play his role to direct and control the all business operations for giving strategic guidance and direction to the board to ensure that the Company achieves its financial vision, mission and long-term goals, thus Engineer Bol Ring with his vast experience in oil and gas industry will for sure ensure smooth running of Nilepet to authentically engaged in the business to deliver positive results because he is able to exude positivity and encouragement to galvanize a strong team behind a shared vision and will for sure retain longevity in their career have a combination of deep integrity, humility and people engagement skills.

As the Managing Director of Nilepet, Engineer Bol Ring’s Long-Term and Strategic Projects Are:

Construct Bentiu Refinery and its associated facilities at Unity oilfield with capacity of 5000 barrels per day.

Increasing oil production in collaboration with Nilepet partners in block 3&7 of DPOC through new exploration and well development, engage with Nilepet’s partners in oil production resumption projects in block 1,2&4 of GPOC and 5A of SPOC.

Operationalization of Retails and outlet six Nilepet’s Petrol Stations) in order to control the fuel prices in the market and expansion of the retails unite to the major cities in South Sudan in ten states.

Establishment of Petroleum Development Institute/ Academy for Training development of national cadres, conducting research and studies in the field of oil & gas industry, management of petroleum data and to acquire the membership of International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) and International Well Control Forum (IWCF) so the institute/ academy become a center for training and exam for the well control certificates as an international standard requirement for oilfield manpower.

Construction of New Refinery and its associated facilities in Paloch (block 3&7) with the capacity of 20,000 barrels per day in phase one and to be integrated into 60,000 barrels per day such that 50% of the refining products will be exported.

Construction of strategic Fuel Storages Depots in Juba, Wau, Malakal & Akon

Akon Power plant project

Production of Lapidified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and to be distribute all over South Sudan

Initiatives of entering into Lubricants & petrochemical industries as its linked industry for refineries.

Purchasing of two drilling rigs to be mobilize to block 3&7 of DPOC and two workover rigs to be mobilize to block 1,2&4 of GPOC and block 5A of SPOC.

Building the five years (till 2026) framework for nationalization of oil industry in South Sudan as the current Exploration & Production Shares Agreement will end by 2027 in order to maximize the oil income (return the oil incomes to the people of South Sudan rather than seeing it going to International Oil Companies (IOCs) working in South Sudan

Who is Engineer Bol Ring Mourwel Kon?

Engineer Bol Ring was awarded an Executive Master in Oil and Gas from the University of Geneva in Switzerland in 2013. Engineer Bol Ring also obtained A Higher Diploma in Power Engineering in the year 2009 as well as Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Khartoum in Sudan in 2002.

Prior to his current position, Engineer Bol Ring served in different positions in fields that includes President, Nile Drilling and Service Company Limited, Juba, South Sudan 2015, Director General, Downstream, Nilepet, in Juba, from February 2015 to November 2015, Manager, Downstream Coordinator, Greater Pioneer Operating Company in Juba from April 2013 to January 2015. Field Based Manager, Greater Pioneer Operating Company in Juba from November 2011 to April 2013, Member of State Legislative Council in Khartoum from 2006 to 2010, Executive Director, Sudan Youth Organization in Khartoum from 2000 to 2005, Chairman, Change Maker Organization, Youth Movement under Norwegian Church affiliated in Sudan Council of Churches in Khartoum from 1994 to 2002.

From 1994 to 2004, in Khartoum, Sudan, Engineer Bol Ring worked as an Engineer at St. Joseph Vocational Training, Engineer at Khartoum North Power Station.

Engineer Bol Ring also worked as an Accountant at Sudan Services International Company in Khartoum, Sudan from 1985 to 1987, and Head Accountant at Ministry of Finance in Wau, Southern Sudan from 1987 to 1989.

Socially and politically during the liberation struggle, Engineer Bol Ring, participated in the various activities that includes Secretary General of Twic Association in Khartoum, Sudan, Secretary of the Olympic Club in Khartoum, Sudan, member of SPLM Liberation Council (2007-2017), SPLM Interim Liberation Council (2006-2008), SPLM State Secretary in Khartoum State (2006-2008), SPLM State Chairman Khartoum State (2008-2011), SPLM Parliamentary Head of Caucus in Khartoum State Legislative Council (2006-2010), Political Activist and Founder of Central Committee of African National Front (ANF), the political wing of the SPLM/SPLA during the civil war in Sudan (1992-2005), Head of the African National Front in Khartoum University (1992-2002)

Engineer Bol Ring Personal Skills & International Conferences/Workshops Attended:

Ability to speak, entertain and maintain the audience.

Significant knowledge in computer application (Microsoft Office-Words, Excel, PowerPoint & Internet).

Possess good communication skills.

Ability to formulate and articulate ideas.

Ability to organize the importance of verbal and non-verbal communication in events.

Ability to adapt to new changes and diversities.

A strong belief in conceptual frame work, team work and the need to work towards common goal on the common ground for common good.

Constant Commitment to work and sense of professionalism in dealing with concrete issues.

Charismatic leader and all-time competitive personnel.

Participated in the international visitor leadership program (ILVP) in USA, under State Department in 2010, where the system of governance in United States of America was studied.

Attended regional Media workshop and TV show in Lebanon (2005)

Participated in All African Council of Churches (2001) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Participated in an international Youth Leadership in Scotland (UK) in Edinburgh (2004).

Attended World Council of Churches in Harare, Zimbabwe (1998) as a delegate where the friends of IGAD set the foundation of their commitment to facilitate the warring parties SPLM/SPLA and Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), Government of Sudan (GOS) to continue negotiations.

Attended an advance English Communication Skill in Sudan former British Council of Sudan (2004)

