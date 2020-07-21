jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, July 21st, 2020
Editorial

ENCOURAGE YOUTH TO INVOLVE IN NATIONAL CALLINGS

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo.

I was impressed with the action the South Sudan Youth for Peace Organization took last Saturday to engage in the cleaning exercise in parts of Juba City during the Nelson Mandela Day celebration. This is a noble cause geared towards the right direction that our youth could see the need and come out to give a helping hand in keeping our city clean. My take however, is that they should not be waiting for events and ceremonies to do what they can rightfully plan and do within their abilities and jurisdictions. They must come out to understand that they are the future leaders whose foundations must be built now, not tomorrow. The problem is that they should not do this for individual recognition and self centred gain. There are a number of youth who are left idle not doing anything and such act could be of benefit to them instead of idling and whiling away doing nothing. It can be said that the economic doldrums and the current coronavirus pandemic has caused untold suffering. But no man would want to die sitting on the fence without doing something for himself or his family. I am optimistic that like the youth group that came out over the weekend other organized group should follow suit to make the capital city clean and plan to extend the same to other towns and centres. The only problem in the capital town is that the city fathers are either in limbo or completely asleep because nothing tangible is coming from their end. I am told that only two senior officers from a block came to join the youth during this important exercise. Whether the group were appreciated for taking their time to help put into shape the actual work which should be done by city hall seems to be in doubt. Juba is the main city of the country its image must portray the national picture. Too much have been said about Juba but with little result if any. Time has come that the chief officers must be put on their toes and made to work for the good of the residents and the country at large. There cannot be any shortcut to this for whatever reason that someone may want to advance. While the youth and other organized group are taking part in humanitarian activities a lot need to be done by city hall itself. Order must take shape. Streets must continuously be cleaned, garbage must be collected, clean water must be provided, health facilities conducive to the modern requirements must be in place at least in every block, roads must be repaired where necessary and above all order to control sewage drainage and garbage disposal must be according hygienic needs. A long journey must start from somewhere and the JCC journey must start now. Too much talk have been taking place without little done to benefit the residents who are taxpayers and who long for effective and appropriate services. This lax attitude must come to pass and commitments take the lead for Juba City Council.  

