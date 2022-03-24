Employees trained on tax regulations, labor law

By Yiep Joseph

Over 30 oil sector employees received training on tax regulations, particularly on Personal Income Tax (PIT),labor law and the Unified Human Resource Policy.

The three days capacity building training that took place yesterday was organized by the Workers’Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining with support from Norwegian people’s Aid(NPA).

In her opening remarks yesterday, HilderBergsna NPA Country Director said that Personal Income Tax Awareness enables employees to know their rights.

“The idea of participating, listening, and discussing on issues such as Personal Income Tax and labor law will help the employees to their rights,” Hilder said.

She reaffirmed NPA support to workers’ trade unions in providing capacity building.

RebeccaNyamori, a program Manager for Civil Society at NPA called for more participation of women in capacity building programs.

“We encourage to see more women be part of the training,” Nyamori said.

She said that it is a great move to see workers with organized skills and ready to provide necessary services to the people.

She cautioned the organizers to encourage more women to attend training in order to gain knowledge.

Garang Mawien, Deputy chairperson of the worker’s Trade Union of petroleum and Mining appreciated NPA and called for more support in regards to the capacity building of employees.

He said that the training was a forum to provide knowledge to the workers to know their rights in regards to personal income tax.

“This 8% and 17% will be given to you by the company and sometimes it is not clear in some companies so it is the right time to know what the company cut from you every month,” Mawien said

“There has been complaining on how much organizations or companies cut from your salaries as personal income tax” Mawien added.

Meanwhile, Chol Paul Kur, Deputy Commissioner for state Operations at South Sudan National Authority said that refresher training on taxation is a basic instrument to improve tax collection and the relationship between the workers and tax collectors.

“This is training will be an opportunity for NRA to disseminate taxpayers information because when you are not aware of why are you paying the tax sometimes may not be well, when you are not aware how to pay the tax is another challenge, so this kind of forum is good for us in management so that we update you,” Chol said.

He added that NRA is willing to give the necessary information in regards to the personal income tax”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment in supporting workers in South Sudan to improve effectiveness in service delivery.