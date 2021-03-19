jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 19th, 2021
Embrace solid brain to boost economy

By John Agok

The Managing Director of Equity Bank in South Sudan Dr. Addis Ababa Othow on Wednesday cautioned young aspirant economists to strengthen their characters and be able to achieve strategy of boosting socio-economic activities in the Country.

Dr. Othow made the statement during Rotarians club in one hour session meeting in Juba.

He explained the major challenges facing the Banking sector in the country and cautioned young people to solidify their brains coupled with character for them to achieve both socio-economic developments.

“If you want to deliver service that give impact to the society, just engage youth and they will do it well.  I love sharing insights with young people and this is the great impact. This country needs human resource with tactics and good character to boost the economic sector,” Dr. Othow said.

Dr. Othow highlighted the narratives around historical background on banking system, challenges facing Banking in South Sudan and lack of access to finance which paralyzed Small Micro-finance entrepreneurs (SMEs).

Mr. Reech Mayen Akuak, the president for Rotary club in Juba appreciated the participants and acknowledged the presence of Dr. Othow which will inspire the Young people in the fellowship of Rotarians.

“Iam privileged to introduce to you Dr. Othow the big brain behind the banking sector in the Country. We are honored to have him among us and he will moderate the session on banking perspectives in South Sudan,” he underscored.

GatmaiKoang and Suzan Anzua, some of the young aspirants asked Dr. Othow why people are still keeping cash in their houses while there are banks existing in the Country.

Dr. Othow admitted the challenges to be blamed on conflict since 2013 to 2016 and the current Covid -19 Pandemic.

