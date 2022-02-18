EMBARGO-Not a problem but lack of goodwill

By Atimaku Joan

The European Union Ambassador to South Sudan Christian Bader yesterday said the problem was not embargoed on weapons imposed on the country but lack of political goodwill was the main cause. .

Speaking during a press conference to mark the launch of the programming of the EU delegation’s International Cooperation in the country Bader said that most people still had weapons adding that this was not a country where lack of weapons was a problem

“This is not a country where lack of weapon is a problem? I think it is the opposite because most people have weapons,” he added

He said that they could not be blamed for having embargoed weapons because if they did not then it was like legalizing them and many people who were not supposed to be having them would end up having weapons.

He stated that it was just a question of implementation of and the agreement which required political goodwill.

The head of Cooperation at the union WimVendenbrouck said“I am sorry that some was annoyed and angry yesterday (Wednesday) he did not mention any name saying but even before the independence the only thing the donors did was to support the government and the peace agreement.

What do you think, I mean humanitarian situations, and the peace agreement? How much humanitarian aid do we give or donate to the people and the government?

Who paid the salaries of teachers from 2017 until 2021, EU did, how many projects do we support which includes reconciliation, justice, women empowerment and IDPs where billions have been spent in ensuring the peace agreement came into being. I am really sorry and I mean this is really unfortunate to say that we don’t do our side of the deal,” said Vandenbroucke.