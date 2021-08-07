jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 7th, 2021
Eleven suspects set to appear in court.

By William Madouk Garang

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State has confirmed that eleven suspects(11) who were arrested in connection with the death of a bus conductor are set to face justice on Monday next week.

Earlier,thirty-year-old man was reportedly found dead in a military cell in War-Awar payam of Aweil East County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the   Police Spokesperson Captain GuotGuot Akol said that the police unit completed their  investigation and very soon the suspects would gleam to court for justice.

“The last suspect was apprehended yesterday and still the investigations are going on with him. I believe by Monday next week,the investigation will be concluded and the attorney general will recommend for the case to be referred to the court,” Akolsaid.

  He added that someprime suspects were arrested including military personnel who arrested the deceased, lodge owner and those who were with him in custody.

‘The most suspects are those who brought him the late from hotel to the custody. According to the information from the ground indicate that the deceased tried to jump over the fence of the lodge after finding the gate locked at night, prompting security personnel on duty that night to arrest him on suspicion of breaking-in,”.

On Monday this week, thirty-year-old man Ben Aguer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a military police custody in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

