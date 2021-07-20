ELEVEN-and grabbers arrested in Juba

By Bullen Bala Alexander

At least eleven suspected grabbers have been arrested in connection with related land disputes at Thongping residential area in Juba.

On Sunday evening, there were heavy gunshots near Juba Nabari residential area in Juba which caused panic among the residents.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin the South Sudan police spokesperson told Juba Monitor that at least eleven people were detained in connection with yesterday’s shooting.

He revealed that, there were eleven well-armed men who attacked a compound and ordered the owners to vacate the premises which they claimed to be theirs.

“Yesterday in the evening around 10:30 in Thongpiny at the residential area there was a land dispute between two parties. The one which invaded the other came in good numbers like eleven people forcing those living in that house out,” he said.

He said after those people residing in that house were forced out, they called the police who responded by going to the scene.

However, he said, when the police arrived in the place, the intruders locked themselves in the compound.

“Of course, police asked them to open the gate but they refused and police forcefully opened the door which resulted in the shootout,” he explained.

According to the officers, at the end, police were able to arrest all of them adding that two of the suspects were wounded on the legs.

He said the case had been opened against the suspects in northern police station and waiting further investigation.

“The case is opened in northern police station and the investigation is goingon.”

“The two wounded were given some treatment and now we are investigating the two parties,” he added.

He said out of the eleven men, six of them were well armed with AK47 and pistols

However, he said after arresting the culprits the situation was calm and those who were attacked went back to their house