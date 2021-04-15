ELECTIONS-Now pushed to June 2023

By Bullen Bala Alexander

President Salva Kiir’s office has repeated that there will be no general elections in 2022 as stipulated in the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“The Unity Government, which came into effect in February 2020, will not hold general elections in 2022, instead it plans to hold the elections in June 2023,” Ateny Wek Ateny, the Presidential Press Secretary reaffirms.

He was addressing the press while responding to Dr. Peter Biar Ajak’s statement during the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on March 10th 2021.

Last month on 10th March 2021, Dr. Biar addressed the State of Democracy around the World, in which he advanced a number of fictions, four of which stands out, stating that;

President Kiir and the National Security Director had stalled democracy in South Sudan and that the President had never been elected but only appointed since independence in 2011.

He further said that the National Security Service was a rogue institution, with gross human rights abuses and the general elections should be held in 2022.

“Elections are processes, not a one day thing. We will not conduct elections within eight months from now. We need time to allow the authorities to conduct census, repatriate the refugees, displaced people and determine electoral constituencies,” Mr. Ateny said.

According to Ateny, the time window from 2022 to 2023 was enough to allow the authorities to conduct census, repatriate the refugees and displaced people and determine electoral constituencies.

He said the Unity Government was now engaging the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to institute a hybrid census, which would entail the “application of modern geo-referenced demographic data generation technology, including the use of satellite imagery, to collect data in inaccessible areas for the Population and Housing Census, “Therefore, there is no way that the general elections can be held in 2022 as Peter naively demands,” Mr. Ateny cited.

However, he said Dr. Biar’s allegations against the President and the National Security is baseless and are injurious to the peace process and leaders of the country.

“It must be noted that Peter has always engaged in subversive acts, which are injurious to the peace process and the leaders of the country. A dossier the Government has obtained, for example, points to Peter’s collusion with foreign governments/organizations, external actors, and violent groups to radicalize the youth, with serious consequences to destabilize an-already polarized society.”

He said President Salva Kiir Mayardit was ready for the general elections in 2015 but the 2013 conflict intervened. In 2015, the President and the Government pushed harder to hold elections that year.

“But various external actors, South Sudanese Civil Society members, other oppositions, and members of the public saw this as futile exercise since the IGAD-led peace process was ongoing at that time. It is thus false to think that the President has stunted democracy in South Sudan,” he explained.

Regarding the NSS Director, he said the Director has nothing to do with elections and could not be counted as among those thwarting democracy in South Sudan. If anything, he has done his job to uphold the constitution and operate within his mandate, including deterring extrajudicial activities and shunning violence as a means for ascending to power.

On the General Elections and Legitimacy of the President, Mr. Ateny said “The President was duly elected for five-year term in 2010 but upon independence, he was left with four years, which extended to 2015; not 2011 as alleged. He was ready to go for elections in 2015 but the 2013 conflict snarled him into endless peace negotiations. Therefore, those who introduced violence into our democratic process should carry the blame for delayed transition,” he claimed.

He said the President remains legitimate until next elections in 2023. Adding that in this context, Peter’s demand that the general elections be conducted in just a year from now, which is clearly impracticable, lacks context and demonstrates how bizarre his views.

On the progress made since the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, he said since the signing of the Revitalized Agreement in 2018, notable improvements have been registered. For illustrative purpose, a few are highlighted below:

He said the number of security incidents has drastically reduced countrywide including the National and State Governments have been formed adding that peace Partners have agreed on the size of national and state parliaments, with their reconstitution to be made in due course.

He added that security sector has become more professional and accountable to the public and also mentioned that the management of public resources has also improved, particularly through the formation of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Oversight Committee which is now helping the Government to rebuild credibility.

The formation of Unity Government has provided a breathing space, enabling critical reforms, fostering national healing, and enhancing the voice of the public.

In the spirit of peace, prisoners of war, political detainees, and those with other forgivable offenses, including Peter, were pardoned.

The constitution-making process is ongoing and remains inclusive; and freedom of speech, within the parties and for Civil Society, has expanded considerably. In his conclusion, he said the Unity Government is implementing the peace agreement and looks forward to a promising transition to democracy.

“It plans to hold national elections in 2023. In addition, President Salva Kiir and General Akol have never been stumbling blocks to elections but rather a series of conflicts since 2013 has been the biggest barrier,” he added.

According to him the Response, therefore, provides assurances to the people of South Sudan, the region, and the international community that the Unity Government remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability, faithfully implementing the R-RACSS and gearing up for peaceful transfer of power in the next general elections if the will of the people so dictates.